Fife attracts fifteeen contenders with Open link

15 bands will battle for the Fife Charities silverware and the invitation to take one step closer to the British Open later this month.

The second half of the 2024 contesting year continues at pace throughout the country, with the Fife Charities Contest taking place at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on September 28th.

And following the excitement of the recent British Open in Birmingham the event also offers the opportunity for one band to claim a place at the Spring Festival in Blackpool in May 2025.

The 15 multi-section challengers must each perform a march, hymn tune and own-choice test-piece. In addition to the usual prizes and that Spring Festival invitation new silverware will also be award to the 'Best Baritone', 'Best non-FCBA band' and 'FCBA Unsung Hero'.

Spring Festival

The invitation to the 2025 Senior Trophy will go to the highest placed band not already at the series of Spring Festival competitions. The defending champion is Kingdom Brass.

There are also extended venue opening hours from 9.00am for a spot of socialising before the first band takes to the stage at 10.00am, whilst a short interval concert will feature members of FCBA development bands including players from Kingdom Youth, Lochgelly Community, Dysart Development, Tullis Wizards and Cupar Bandits.

And before the results announcement, there will be a debut public appearance by the newly-formed Central Scotland Percussion Ensemble.

For those unable to make the day there will be live commentary on the event on the FCBA Facebook page from Aileen Orr.

Tickets:

Ticket prices are now available at £10 (£6 concession, under 16s go free) from the Adam Smith box office and online at https://www.onfife.com/event/fife-charities-band-association-contest-aj81/

For those wishing to attend the interval concert, matinee tickets are available for the reduced price of £5 which will entitle the holder entry into the second half of the contest.

Competing bands:



Bathgate

Buckhaven & Methil Miners

Clackmannan & District

Coalburn Silver

Dalkeith & Monktonhall

Dunaskin Doon

Dunfermline City Brass

Dysart Colliery

Granite City Brass

Kingdom Brass

Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass

Lochgelly

Shotts St Patrick's

the cooperation band

Tullis Russell Mills