Cheltenham countdown starts

There are just a few days to go before 76 bands take to the starting stalls at Cheltenham for the Section 1-4 National Finals

Wednesday, 11 September 2024

        

The countdown is now well underway for the Section 1-4 National Finals in Cheltenham on the weekend.

It all takes place The Centaur auditorium at Cheltenham Racecourse Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th September when 76 bands battle it out to see who will be crowned champions.

Saturday and Sunday

Saturday kicks off with the bands competing in Third Section starting at 9.00am (results around 2.45pm), followed by the First Section at 3.15pm (results around 10.45pm).

Sunday starts at 9.00am with the Fourth Section (results around 2.00pm), followed by the Second Section (results around 10.00pm).

An array of exhibitors will be in attendance across the Main Foyer and Istabraq areas.

Section 1:

Saturday 14th September (following Section 3)
Test piece: Excalibur (Jan van der Roost)

Blackburn & Darwen
BTM
City of Bristol
Crofton Silver
Horsham Borough
Jackfield
Kibworth
Kidlington Concert
Kirkintilloch
Langley
Lydbrook
Michelmersh Silver
Milton Keynes
North Skelton
Northop Silver
Tewit Silver
Tyldesley
Wardle Anderson
Yorkshire Imperial

(Granite City from Scotland did not accept the invitation to compete)

Section 2:

Sunday 15th (following Section 4)
Test piece: Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)

Abertillery Town
Audley
Besses Boys
Broxburn & Livingston
City of Cambridge
Diggle
Durham Miners' Association
Emley
Ferryhill Town
Gosport Solent
Newmains & District
Raunds Temperance
Saint Sebastian Wokingham
Skelmersdale Prize
South Yorkshire Police
St Austell Town
St Keverne
Tilbury
Usk

Section 3:

Saturday 14th September
Test piece: The Shipbuilders (Peter Yorke)

Amersham Concert
Barnsley Metropolitan
Clifton & Lightcliffe
Croy Silver
Crwbin
Eccleston
Flookburgh Silver
Golborne
Lydney Town
Morecambe
Nailsworth Silver
Penclawdd
Perthshire
Putney & Wimbledon
Spennymoor Town
Thrapston Town
Towcester Studio
Verwood Town
Wellington (Telford)
Welwyn Garden City

Section 4:

Sunday 15th September
Test piece: Smoke Sketches (Daniel Hall)

Betteshanger Colliery Welfare
Bon Accord Silver B
Buckhaven & Methil Miners
Bugle Silver
Coventry Festival
Craghead Colliery
Friendly (Sowerby Bridge)
Holywell Silver
Illogan Sparnon Silver
Littleborough
Loxley Silver
Penrith Town
Reading Spring Gardens
Severn Tunnel
Stalybridge Old
Syston
Watford
Whitwell

        

