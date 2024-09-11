Cheltenham countdown starts

There are just a few days to go before 76 bands take to the starting stalls at Cheltenham for the Section 1-4 National Finals

The countdown is now well underway for the Section 1-4 National Finals in Cheltenham on the weekend.

It all takes place The Centaur auditorium at Cheltenham Racecourse Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th September when 76 bands battle it out to see who will be crowned champions.

Saturday and Sunday

Saturday kicks off with the bands competing in Third Section starting at 9.00am (results around 2.45pm), followed by the First Section at 3.15pm (results around 10.45pm).

Sunday starts at 9.00am with the Fourth Section (results around 2.00pm), followed by the Second Section (results around 10.00pm).

An array of exhibitors will be in attendance across the Main Foyer and Istabraq areas.

Section 1:

Saturday 14th September (following Section 3)

Test piece: Excalibur (Jan van der Roost)

Blackburn & Darwen

BTM

City of Bristol

Crofton Silver

Horsham Borough

Jackfield

Kibworth

Kidlington Concert

Kirkintilloch

Langley

Lydbrook

Michelmersh Silver

Milton Keynes

North Skelton

Northop Silver

Tewit Silver

Tyldesley

Wardle Anderson

Yorkshire Imperial

(Granite City from Scotland did not accept the invitation to compete)

Section 2:

Sunday 15th (following Section 4)

Test piece: Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)

Abertillery Town

Audley

Besses Boys

Broxburn & Livingston

City of Cambridge

Diggle

Durham Miners' Association

Emley

Ferryhill Town

Gosport Solent

Newmains & District

Raunds Temperance

Saint Sebastian Wokingham

Skelmersdale Prize

South Yorkshire Police

St Austell Town

St Keverne

Tilbury

Usk

Section 3:

Saturday 14th September

Test piece: The Shipbuilders (Peter Yorke)

Amersham Concert

Barnsley Metropolitan

Clifton & Lightcliffe

Croy Silver

Crwbin

Eccleston

Flookburgh Silver

Golborne

Lydney Town

Morecambe

Nailsworth Silver

Penclawdd

Perthshire

Putney & Wimbledon

Spennymoor Town

Thrapston Town

Towcester Studio

Verwood Town

Wellington (Telford)

Welwyn Garden City

Section 4:

Sunday 15th September

Test piece: Smoke Sketches (Daniel Hall)

Betteshanger Colliery Welfare

Bon Accord Silver B

Buckhaven & Methil Miners

Bugle Silver

Coventry Festival

Craghead Colliery

Friendly (Sowerby Bridge)

Holywell Silver

Illogan Sparnon Silver

Littleborough

Loxley Silver

Penrith Town

Reading Spring Gardens

Severn Tunnel

Stalybridge Old

Syston

Watford

Whitwell