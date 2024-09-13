Tired and in need of an overhaul?

If your mouthpiece feels as if it needs a little bit of a bling spruce up then starting doodling...

Dave Houghton of Doodles Mouthpiece Replating has been inundated with requests for his services over the last few weeks after people saw his advertising on 4BR.

Most have wanted to find out more about getting old mouthpieces back in shape with an overhaul and replating with a little bit of a difference.

Different types

"I think people are surprised at just how many different types and combinations of finishes we can give them,"Dave said.

"It's down to their taste really — some like the bling and others something a little more reserved, but it has been the quality of what we do that impresses them most."

All you have to do is get in touch with Dave to find out more about the range of custom finishes he provides — brushed, matt, shiny, gold, silver and just about everything in between.

Find out more:



To find out more about Dave's e-mail: doodlesreplating@gmail.com or go to the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560795664656

