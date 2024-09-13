Sonic launch for new Paul Richards mouthpiece

Mercer & Barker will give soprano players at Cheltenham the chance to try out the brand new MB1-PR 'Sonic' mouthpiece designed in collaboration with Paul Richards.

Leading mouthpiece makers Mercer & Barker will be in Cheltenham this weekend giving soprano players the opportunity to check out their latest additions to their range.

It will include the new MB1-PR 'Sonic' mouthpiece inspired by Flowers Band star Paul Richards, who last weekend claimed the Brian Evans Memorial Trophy as 'Best Soprano' at the British Open Championship.

Finest performers

Regarded as one of the finest performers in world banding, Paul has worked with Mercer & Barker to first launch the MB-PR1 has been incredibly popular.

It's combination of a sizeable cup with the comfortable signature M&B rim helps the player deliver a true shimmering soprano sound without losing range or stamina.

The partnership has now created the new MB1-PR 'Sonic' designed to be used in partnership with the MB PR1. It has been designed to provide the performer with the option to enhance the extreme range whilst not compromising sound.

Sonic option

Talking about the mouthpiece Paul said: "This is such an exciting option for a soprano player to have in their armoury. It certainly enables me to seamlessly swap in a mouthpiece which feels the same to play, is bang in tune, but provides more support to play at the highest register in comfort."

For more info on the new Sonic mouthpiece, go to: www.mercerandbarker.com