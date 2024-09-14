Report & Result: 2024 First Section National Championship of Great Britain

Northop Silver claims Excalibur in Cheltenham to take the First Section National title to Wales.

Just a week after competing at the British Open Championship in Birmingham, Northop Silver claimed a memorable victory at the First Section National Final.

To compete at both events is rare enough (Ashton under Lyne the last to do it in 2005), but to claim victory rarer still. Northop joins fellow North Walians Point of Ayr in 1993 as the only band to emerge through the dual demands in triumph.

Outstanding achievement

It was an outstanding achievement — testament to the hard work and commitment required to perform so admirably at Symphony Hall, but then to draw deep into their communal spirit to find yet more Jan Van der Roost inspiration to claim the Cheltenham title just seven days and four intense rehearsals later.

Little wonder the hardy group of players who celebrated after the results were announced on The Centaur stage at 11.30pm said it was as exhilarating as it was exhausting. Their expressions of joyful fatigue acknowledged that for many they still had a 4-hour car ride home to ponder.

The victory (30 years after they last took the title) was built on not just the excellence of the individual players, but also of conductor Mark Peacock.

Intelligent nous

Highly respected as a band trainer as well as MD, he bolted together his take on the colourful 'Excalibur' score with such intelligent nous that it allowed his players time and space to add their confident polish to the music — as shown by their wonderful solo euphonium Aled Williams taking the 'Best Soloist' prize.

It was a high-class example of conductor preparation and performance — subservient to the needs of the ensemble as well as the requirements of the score, but flexible enough to add a stamp of individuality and sheen of 'Open' level quality too.

The experienced trio of judges certainly thought so; Dr Robert Childs summing up his written remarks with: "A super performance — strong band, very good soloists and musical MD...a very enjoyable show."

Meanwhile Alan Morrison called it: "A very impressive performance that lifted the music off the page and brought the piece to life — a very enjoyable reading." Roger Argente said their 'Excalibur' was "colourful and nuanced...a riveting and mesmerising performance".

Musically rewarding

So good in fact that it beat two performances from podium finishers Lydbrook and Jackfield that on another day would have been worth of taking the title themselves. Not far behind came well worked renditions from the top-six finishers of Horsham Borough, Wardle Anderson Brass and Langley.

Their remarks further endorsed Alan's pre-results analysis as he referred to what he described as "a very musically rewarding day". And whilst he added that, "only two or three bands were very constant throughout all the piece", he added that many "in a competitive section", were "very good in parts" in linking the various sections and the all-important transitions.

Excalibur challenges

The challenges of 'Excalibur' he said, "came from the very first bar" with its multiple instructions, whilst the trio also felt that the percussion at times (and timps in particular) overwhelmed the more intricate detail that needed to be heard.

The impressive early contest marker came from Lydbrook led by Gareth Ritter (who, given that he won five National titles here knows just what should and shouldn't be heard from the dry Centaur stage).

Theirs was a cleverly conceived account, mixing detail with passion without over-egging the effects. That it was beaten by a band that just a week before was performing against the likes of Brass Band Treize Etoiles, gave an indication of just how close they were to winning.

So too Jackfield, who took to the stage some six hours later at around 10.30pm. Any fatigue from waiting to perform was soon quickly shrugged off, as Ryan Richards led them through a detailed, dynamically coherent rendition that just for a few little moments of tiredness at the close, could well has snatched the title.

Few lengths behind

In racing parlance, the top-six finishers of Horsham Borough, Wardle Anderson and Langley were a few lengths behind, but still well in the running.

Horsham's late surge off the number 18 draw just ran out of steam in the final furlong after displaying plenty of poise and elegance under Will Wilkins. Wardle Anderson meanwhile built their persuasive challenge on stylish soloists and powerful, passionate ensemble sounds, whilst Langley also provided full, resonant sounds to back their confident stable of solo leads.

Behind them came a solid group of well led contenders each providing bold, evocative takes on the score that just lacked the same levels of consistency in execution and dynamic control that the judges were looking for.

Inconsistent

Engaging, if slightly inconsistent accounts from Kibworth, Kidlington, Michelmersh and Tyldesley therefore completed the judge's top-10, with little to choose you suspected between the likes of Blackburn & Darwen all the way down to Crofton in 19th place.

Each brought out the idiosyncratic character of the score (the composer seemingly taking 'Excalibur' from the wilds of Nevada cowboy country to the pomp of imperial Rome), with one or two, such as a powerful Kirkintilloch maybe left to ponder if the judges felt they had opted for the sword of Damocles rather than King Arthur's magical blade to inspire their title challenge.

Iwan Fox

A very impressive performance that lifted the music off the page and brought the piece to life — a very enjoyable reading Alan Morrison on Northop's performance

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Results

Section 1:



Test piece: Excalibur (Jan van der Roost)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, Alan Morrison, Roger Argente

1. Northop Silver (Mark Peacock)

2. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter)

3. Jackfield (Ryan Richards)

4. Horsham Borough (Will Wilkins)

5. Wardle Anderson (Brad McCulloch)

6. Langley (Cliff Parker)

7. Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)

8. Kidlington Concert (Jonathan Pippen)

9. Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith)

10. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)

11. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)

12. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

13. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)

14. City of Bristol (David Hirst)

15. Kirkintilloch (Hedley Benson)

16. North Skelton (Tim Oldroyd)

17. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)

18. Milton Keynes (Matthew Brown)

19. Crofton Silver (Dean Jones)

Best Soloist: Aled Williams (euphonium) — Northop Silver