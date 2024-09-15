Result: 2024 Second Section National Championship of Great Britain

Result:
Section 2:
Test Piece: Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)
Adjudicators: Andrea Price, Dr Brett Baker, Ian Porthouse
1. St Austell Town (Steve Sykes)
2. Skelmersdale Prize (Benjamin Coulson)
3. Besses Boys (James Holt)
4. Audley (Tom Hancock)
5. Diggle (Sean Conway)
6. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)
7. Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie)
8. St Keverne (Karl Long)
9. Raunds Temperance (Jonathan Pippen)
10. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)
11. Saint Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)
12. Durham Miners' Association (Stuart Gray)
13. Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes)
14. Emley (Tim Sidwell)
15. Tilbury (Melvin White)
16. Usk (Jamie Jones)
17. Ferryhill Town (Jonathan Fenwick)
18. Gosport Solent (Phillip Littlemore)
19. Broxburn & Livingston (Charlie Farren)
Best Soloist: Jon Gibbs (Principal Cornet) Audley Brass