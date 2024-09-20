                 

Competitors ready for Elland tests

70 entrants will head to Elland for the return of a great day of music making.

Elland Silver
  Elland Silver Band will host the event

Friday, 20 September 2024

        

The Elland Silver Band Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet Contest will return on Saturday, October 5th.

Time and place

The event will take place at Southgate Methodist Church in Elland, starting at 10.00am with the first of 70 entrants from bands across Yorkshire, the North West, and the Midlands.

Dave Ashworth will adjudicate the junior Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet Sections with Ben Dixon taking on the role for Senior Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet Sections.

Excited

Sam Harrison from the band told 4BR: "We are excited to welcome back new as well as familiar faces and look forward to hearing the talented performances of our competitors. We are thrilled to bring back this popular event and look forward to a fantastic day of music making.

We are also grateful for the support of our pianists, Gary Skyrme and Grace Harmon, who have volunteered their services to accompany the performers."

Support

The event has also secured the support of Denis Wick Ltd, enabling two sections of competition to be run concurrently.

There will be plenty of refreshments, including sandwiches and homemade cakes, available throughout the day thanks to an army of volunteers from the Elland Band organisation.

        

