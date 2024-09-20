UniBrass looks for new compositional talent

Young composers can now submit their works for consideration for the UniBrass Composer Competition.

The UniBrass organisation has launched its 2025 Composition Competition.

This initiative aims to inspire young and student composers and will be judged by composer Dr Liz Lane. It is also supported by Wright & Round Music Publishers who will once again offer the opportunity to publish the winning entry.

Young composers

The competition is open to composers aged 18-25, university students, and recent graduates, regardless of, if they, or their band compete in the annual UniBrass Championships.

Entrants must submit an original work between 3 and 6 minutes in duration, playable by a Championship Section standard band. The underlying ethos should be of creativity and innovation.

The 2024 winning entry 'Calling' was written by young composer Naomi Rebecca Hill from the University of Huddersfield and was given its world premiere by Foden's Band at the UniBrass 2024 Gala Concert at Warwick Arts Centre.

Deadline

The deadline for entries is 11th December 2024. The rules and submission portal can be found at: www.unibrass.co.uk/composition-competition