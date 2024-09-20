Carlton Main to open Best of Brass series

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery will open the 2024/5 Leeds Best of Brass concert series.

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band will open the 2024/25 Leeds 'Best of Brass' series at Morley Town Hall on Saturday 28th September.

Fresh from their top-10 finish at the British Open, and ahead of their appearances at the forthcoming Royal Albert Hall National Final and Brass in Concert, the Yorkshire band will showcase their talents under conductor Dave Purkiss.

Soloists

There are easy listening works from Karl Jenkins to Jimmy Webb, Alan Menken to Abba on the play list as well as the opportunity to enjoy their fine stable of soloists in Ed Culpin, Anna Spedding, Louise Belton, Joe Fernley and Joe Heartfield

Tickets

For more information and tickets:

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/carlton-main-frickley-colliery-band-2/?venue=4806/

There is also an interview with player Phil Spencer https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2024/09/04/carlton-main-frickley-colliery-band-interview-2024-25/

Schedule:

Saturday 28th September

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

Morley Town Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/carlton-main-frickley-colliery-band-2/?venue=4806

Saturday 2nd November

EverReady Band

Morley Town Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/everready-band/?venue=4806

Saturday 11th January

Black Dyke Band

Pudsey Civic Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/black-dyke-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 8th February

Grimethorpe Colliery

Pudsey Civic Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/grimethorpe-colliery-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 15th March

Brighouse & Rastrick

Pudsey Civic Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/brighouse-rastrick-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 29th March

Rothwell Temperance Band

Pudsey Civic Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/rothwell-temperance-band-2/?venue=10011

Saturday 12th April

Leyland Band

Pudsey Civic Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/leyland-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 24th May

Hammonds Band

Pudsey Civic Hall

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/hammonds-band/?venue=10011

