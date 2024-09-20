Carlton Main to open Best of Brass series

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band will open the 2024/25 Leeds 'Best of Brass' series at Morley Town Hall on Saturday 28th September.
Fresh from their top-10 finish at the British Open, and ahead of their appearances at the forthcoming Royal Albert Hall National Final and Brass in Concert, the Yorkshire band will showcase their talents under conductor Dave Purkiss.
Soloists
There are easy listening works from Karl Jenkins to Jimmy Webb, Alan Menken to Abba on the play list as well as the opportunity to enjoy their fine stable of soloists in Ed Culpin, Anna Spedding, Louise Belton, Joe Fernley and Joe Heartfield
Tickets
For more information and tickets:
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/carlton-main-frickley-colliery-band-2/?venue=4806/
There is also an interview with player Phil Spencer https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2024/09/04/carlton-main-frickley-colliery-band-interview-2024-25/
Schedule:
Saturday 28th September
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
Morley Town Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/carlton-main-frickley-colliery-band-2/?venue=4806
Saturday 2nd November
EverReady Band
Morley Town Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/everready-band/?venue=4806
Saturday 11th January
Black Dyke Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/black-dyke-band/?venue=10011
Saturday 8th February
Grimethorpe Colliery
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/grimethorpe-colliery-band/?venue=10011
Saturday 15th March
Brighouse & Rastrick
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/brighouse-rastrick-band/?venue=10011
Saturday 29th March
Rothwell Temperance Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/rothwell-temperance-band-2/?venue=10011
Saturday 12th April
Leyland Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/leyland-band/?venue=10011
Saturday 24th May
Hammonds Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/hammonds-band/?venue=10011
Many thanks