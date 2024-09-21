Bentham returns to Fishburn

The North of England top section contenders welcome back Chris Bentham as its new Resident Conductor.

The Fishburn Band has appointed Chris Bentham as their new Resident Conductor with immediate effect.

The experienced musician returns to lead the Championship Section North of England band for a second time. Previously his work commitment stopped an extended stay but following his retirement from the Police force he was determined to reconnect with a band he said he had "unfinished business with".

Experience

Chris has gained wide ranging experience as a highly respected player and conductor, and most recently has worked with GT Group Peterlee as well as Easington Colliery and Felling.

In his previous stint with Fishburn he took them to both the Butlins and Pontins Championships.