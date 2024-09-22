Report & Result: 2024 Besson Swiss Open Contest

Valaisia lays down gauntlet for Swiss National challenge as they claim the Swiss Open honours in Luzern.

Valaisia Brass Band laid down the gauntlet to the all-conquering Brass Band Treize Etoiles ahead of the Swiss National Championship, as they reclaimed the 34th Besson Swiss Open in Luzern.

With the 2024 European and recently crowned British Open winner not defending the title this year, Arsene Duc's band provided a timely reminder that the battle for the domestic honours back at the magnificent KKL Hall in November is a contest not to be missed.

Falstaff Van Looy

Their superb performance of the set-work, 'Masquerade' by Philip Wilby set them on track for their first victory at the event since 2013. Their imperious euphonium player Glenn Van Looy took the 'Best Soloist' award for his own Falstafian contribution.

It was only the second time that Valaisia had emerged victorious at Swiss banding's second 'major' championship. They sealed their win with their rendition of Peter Graham's 'The Torchbearer' as the first band to take to the stage in the afternoon own-choice section.

Despite it only coming fifth, it still enabled them to sure victory by a comfortable five-point margin, as rivals couldn't make a consistent impression over the two legs with the international panel of jurors in the box.

Reflecting on their victory on their Facebook page they said: "We are the champions of the Besson Swiss Open 2024. Our congratulations to Brassband Burgermusik Luzern and Brass Band Fribourg who completed the podium."

Own choice policy

As has been the policy of the organisers, the dual-discipline contest saw bands tackle own-choice works either from set genres, composers, or era of composition. There was a blind draw for what piece each band would play.

This year covered works by Derek Bourgeios ('Blitz'), Edward Gregson ('Dances & Arias'), Philip Sparke ('The Year of the Dragon', 'Harmony Music', 'Partita'), Peter Graham ('The Essence of Time', 'Montage', 'The Torchbearer'), George Lloyd ('English Heritage'), and Johan De Meij ('Extreme Make-Over').

Stunning Heritage

Runner-up was Brassband Burgermusik Luzern as Michael Bach's band bounced back from being placed fifth in the set-test session to produce a stunning account of 'English Heritage' to almost claim their first title since 2017.

As they showed at the European Championships in Palanga in May, they will also be a contender to Treize Etoiles' crown in November as they seek their first National victory after five consecutive runner-up finishes.

Third place went to Brass Band Fribourg, inspired by French conductor Florent Didier, although they fell away from being placed second on the set-work to coming sixth on their own-choice selection of 'Harmony Music'. They will now head back to Luzern in November boosted in their hopes of claiming a first National title since 2012.

Fine accounts

Liberty Brass Band Ostschweiz led by Stefan Roth claimed their best ever 'Open' finish in coming fourth thanks to their own-choice performance of 'Blitz'.

2016 champion Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan was fifth helped by a fine account of 'Dances & Arias' as their own-choice, whilst sixth place went to the Wallberg Band who made their annual contest appearance under Ivan Meylemans, choosing 'Partita'.

Their superb performance of the set-work, 'Masquerade' by Philip Wilby set them on track for their first victory at the event since 2013 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Gala Concert

The Gala Concert this year was provided UK National Champion Black Dyke with guest soloist David Childs. The packed hall rose to their feet in their appreciation of his performance of the Peter Graham 'Force of Nature' euphonium concerto, as they did for the band's account of 'Antiphones on Themes of William Byrd'.

Earlier in the day the Queensbury band were featured on national radio as they performed at an open-air event alongside JBL-Jugendblasorchester Luzern, Brass Band 13 Etoiles Formation B, Die kleine Egerlander Besetzung and Southbrass.

Result:

Set Work: Masquerade (Philip Wilby)

Adjudicators: Carlo Balmelli, Dr Robert Childs, Pascal Eicher, Blaise Heritier, Howard Loriman

Set Test/Own-Choice = Total

1. Valaisia Brass Band (Arsene Duc): 178/169 = 347

2. Brassband Burgermusik Luzern (Michael Bach): 167/175 = 342

3. Brass Band Fribourg (Florent Didier): 175/164 = 339

4. Liberty Brass Band Ostschweiz (Stefan Roth): 171/163 = 334

5. Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan (Jean-Francois Bobillier): 161/172 = 333

6. Wallberg Band (Ivan Meylemans): 162/170 = 332

7. Brass Band Berner Oberland (Veronique Gyger-Pitteloud): 158/170 = 328

8. Ensemble de Cuivres Jurassien (Ueli Kipfer): 168/155 = 323

9. Oberaargauer Brass Band (Herve Grelat): 154/156 = 310

10. Brass Band Luzern Land (Sandro Blank): 158/151 = 309

Best Soloist on Set-Test: Glann Van Looy (Valaisia Brass Band)

Highest points on Own Choice work: Brassband Burgermusik Luzern