Foden's adds to the ranks ahead of National challenge

Foden's will be joined trumpet star Jens Lindemann and conductor So Matsukawa for their traditional pre-national concert at Regent Hall.

Jens and So
  Jens and So will join the band for the concertt at Regent Hall on the eve of the National Final

Monday, 23 September 2024

        

Foden's Band has told 4BR that they are looking forward to what has become something an annual National Championship tradition with their concert at Regent Hall on Oxford Street in London on the eve of the Royal Albert Hall contest — although this year it comes with special guest star appearances.

Harrison's Dream

Under the direction of Russell Gray the Friday evening concert (4th October — 7.45pm) will feature a sneak preview of Peter Graham's 'Harrison's Dream' as well as plenty of fun with their award winning Brass in Concert set 'Prince Ali' and items from their recent highly acclaimed Malcolm Arnold CD.

Something extra

Principal cornet Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "Performing at the Regent Hall is one of our yearly highlights but this year we are delighted to give the audience something extra too."

The band will not only be joined So Matsukawa, winner of the 2024 Brass Band Conductors Association Conducting Competition winner, but also Yamaha trumpet star Jens Lindemann.

Jens recently hosted Foden's at the Jeju International Festival in South Korea.

Jens and So

Mark added: "We know people are always eager to hear the test-piece being played, but it great that Jens will be able to join us, and we're thrilled to welcome So, who is really going to be a huge conducting star. He recently returned from a successful tour of Japan where he served as assistant conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra."

Tickets:

The concert is being supported by Yamaha.

Tickets are available via: https://priorbooking.com/u/fodens

        

TAGS: Foden's

