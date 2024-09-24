EBBA launches 2025 Conductor Competition

Young conductors are being invited to enter the 8th European Conductor Competition in Stavanger.

The European Brass Band Association has announced that entries are now being sought for its 8th European Conductor Competition.

Conductors from European banding nations are invited to apply for a place in the competition to be held in Stavanger, Norway, as part of the 46th European Brass Band Championships from the 4th — 8th May 2025.

Stavanger

Hosted in partnership with the Norwegian Band Federation (NMF) the competition will will take place in Kuppelhallen in Stavanger and will consist of two preliminary rounds and final.

In the first round the conductors will work with the Norwegian First Section band Sola Brass. The professional Sinfonietta Insimul will be the ensemble for the second round, whilst the finalists will work and direct Stavanger Brass Band.

Repertoire and prize money

The repertoire for the final will be 'Fraternity' (Thierry Deleruyelle), 'Catharsis' (Kjetil Djønne) and 'Lowry Sketchbook' (Philip Wilby).

First prize is EUR 2,500 with a further EUR 1500, EUR 1000 to the others finalists and Band and Audience prizes of EUR 500 each. The winner conductor will be invited to work with conductor Philip Harper.

Further details:

Applicants must be born on or after 1st January 1990.

The Closing Date for entries is 15th January 2025.

Further information available on EBBA's website at: https://ebba.eu.com/