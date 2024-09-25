Inspirational Minshall becomes Classic FM Visiting Teacher of the Year

The wonderful work undertaken by Helen Minshall in inspiring future generations of young players has been marked by becoming the 2024 Classic FM Visiting Teacher of the Year.

The inspirational Helen Minshall has been announced as the winner of 'Visiting Music Teacher 2024' in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year awards.

It recognises her outstanding work in visiting schools in her role as a Youth Development Brass Specialist for Brass Bands England's Brass Foundations programme, as well as that for Lancashire Music Service.

Helen also runs her own teaching company, Minshall Music, and is involved with several of youth bands in the North West, including being Musical Director for both the Lancashire Youth Brass Band and Astley Youth Band.

Her infectious enthusiasm, passion and expertise has gained widespread acclaim and acknowledgement from within the brass banding community in the UK, with the commitment alongside her colleagues to the BBE Brass Foundations programme a key driver to its continued success.

The full raft of Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year awards made in partnership with ABRSM, are being revealed throughout the week on the channel's daily Breakfast show.

Commenting on Helen's win, the judges said: "Helen's commitment to music teaching shines out. She has shared her love of brass instruments with countless pupils throughout her long career.

Bands have flourished as she has fostered a love of music with successive generations of young musicians."

In response Helen commented: "I feel very privileged to have a job doing something I'm passionate about and to be able to celebrate like this means the world!

Thank you to all my wonderful students and colleagues at Lancashire Music Hub, Brass Bands England, Minshall Music LTD, Astley Youth Band, More Music for all your ongoing support and to all the children and staff at the many schools I am lucky enough to visit regularly."

When appearing on Classic FM Breakfast with presenter Dan Walker, she said shew as going to celebrate the award by going to "run up and down the street playing my trombone!"

Helen has won £3,000 worth of prizes, which she plans to donate to Lancashire Youth Brass Band. She will join other award-winners at Classic FM Live, its annual event at London's Royal Albert Hall on 21st October to be presented with her award.

