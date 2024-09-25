                 

*
banner

News

Inspirational Minshall becomes Classic FM Visiting Teacher of the Year

The wonderful work undertaken by Helen Minshall in inspiring future generations of young players has been marked by becoming the 2024 Classic FM Visiting Teacher of the Year.

Helen Minshall
  Helen in an inspirational teacher to hundreds of children

Wednesday, 25 September 2024

        

The inspirational Helen Minshall has been announced as the winner of 'Visiting Music Teacher 2024' in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year awards.

It recognises her outstanding work in visiting schools in her role as a Youth Development Brass Specialist for Brass Bands England's Brass Foundations programme, as well as that for Lancashire Music Service.

Helen also runs her own teaching company, Minshall Music, and is involved with several of youth bands in the North West, including being Musical Director for both the Lancashire Youth Brass Band and Astley Youth Band.

Passion

Her infectious enthusiasm, passion and expertise has gained widespread acclaim and acknowledgement from within the brass banding community in the UK, with the commitment alongside her colleagues to the BBE Brass Foundations programme a key driver to its continued success.

The full raft of Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year awards made in partnership with ABRSM, are being revealed throughout the week on the channel's daily Breakfast show.

Love of music

Commenting on Helen's win, the judges said: "Helen's commitment to music teaching shines out. She has shared her love of brass instruments with countless pupils throughout her long career.

Bands have flourished as she has fostered a love of music with successive generations of young musicians."

Means the world

In response Helen commented: "I feel very privileged to have a job doing something I'm passionate about and to be able to celebrate like this means the world!

Thank you to all my wonderful students and colleagues at Lancashire Music Hub, Brass Bands England, Minshall Music LTD, Astley Youth Band, More Music for all your ongoing support and to all the children and staff at the many schools I am lucky enough to visit regularly."

When appearing on Classic FM Breakfast with presenter Dan Walker, she said shew as going to celebrate the award by going to "run up and down the street playing my trombone!"

I feel very privileged to have a job doing something I'm passionate about and to be able to celebrate like this means the world!Helen Mnshall

Prizes

Helen has won £3,000 worth of prizes, which she plans to donate to Lancashire Youth Brass Band. She will join other award-winners at Classic FM Live, its annual event at London's Royal Albert Hall on 21st October to be presented with her award.

Find out more

To find out more about BBE's Brass Foundations work go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/brass-foundations

        

TAGS: Astley Youth Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

sCHOONHOVEN

Meylemans to direct Stavanger at Siddis and NM

September 25 • The Belgian conductor Ivan Meylemans will conduct Stavanger Band at the forthcoming Siddis and Norwegian National Championships.

Helen Minshall

Inspirational Minshall becomes Classic FM Visiting Teacher of the Year

September 25 • The wonderful work undertaken by Helen Minshall in inspiring future generations of young players has been marked by becoming the 2024 Classic FM Visiting Teacher of the Year.

Dutch contenders aim for Utrecht and Linz

September 24 • There is a strong line-up of bands competing for National and international honours at this year's Dutch National Championships.

ebba

EBBA launches 2025 Conductor Competition

September 24 • Young conductors are being invited to enter the 8th European Conductor Competition in Stavanger.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Songs from the Shows (Concert & Meal)

Sunday 29 September • Ferrari's Country House Hotel, Chipping Lane, Preston PR3 2TB

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Newstead Brass - 50th Anniversary Brass Spectacular

Sunday 29 September • Palace Theatre, Leeming Street, Mansfield NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Simon Langton Brass

September 25 • SLB (2nd Section) based in Canterbury, Kent, has a vacancy for 2nd HORN. We are a friendly, hard-working band made up from Mixed - Age/Gender and ability/experienced players. Our 'ethos' is manifested in the number of younger players we have helped.

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

September 24 • Cleethorpes Band have vacancies for a solo cornet, euphonium and bass. All positions negotiable.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

September 24 • Due to seating change we are currently looking to recruit a EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top