Stars out in force for pre-National Graham concert

Situated opposite the Royal Albert Hall, the Friday evening concert (4th October — 7.45pm) will see Bandmaster Dr Stephen Cobb and his ensemble joined by special guest Peter Graham, composer of the National Final test-piece, 'Harrison's Dream'.

Also performing will be stars David Childs, Philip Cobb and Charlie Green amongst others.

Doors open at 7.00pm.

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/south-kensington/royal-college-of-music-amaryllis-fleming-concert-hall/the-international-staff-band-presents-an-evening-with-peter-graham/2024-10-04/19:45/t-dvmnkgv