St David's make further home improvements

The huge task of refurbishing their new band hall has taken yet another great step forward for St David's Brass in Scotland.

St davids
  The new roof has now been out on to await new solar panels

Saturday, 28 September 2024

        

Despite the recent bout of terrible weather that has hit the UK, St David's Brass in Scotland is making great progress on the refurbishment of its new Vogrie Hall band hall.

As previously reported on 4BR thanks to amazingly generous anonymous donors and an incredible amount of fund-raising, the band from Gorebridge in Midlothian was able to purchase the dilapidated hall from the local council to turn it into a new home after 40 year or more without a permanent base.

Fund raising goals

Purchased for £100,000 they have since rasied five times as much again to get the work needed to make it fit for purpose.

Two anonymous donors gave £300,000, whilst £238,000 came from various grant giving bodies, including the Community Ownership Fund (UK Government Levelling Up, Housing and Communities), Fife Environmental Trust, The Foyle Foundation, People's Postcode Trust, National Lottery, Clackmannan & Stirling Environmental Trust, Foundation Scotland, and the Hugh Fraser Foundation.

We've been able to say thank you to known donators, however, for those that we can't reach out to directly we hope they read 4BR and know just how much we thank themSt David's Brass

Thank you

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We've been able to say thank you to known donators, however, for those that we can't reach out to directly we hope they read 4BR and know just how much we thank them."

Over the last month the band has replaced the asbestos roof tiles attached guttering and downpipes and are starting installing the solar panels which will give them plenty of green energy to back their music making.

The spokesperson added: "Further fund raising efforts are ongoing, but the progress made has been amazing and we can already see the end of the road."

        

