Harrison's Dream Open rehearsals

There is a great chance to hear a sneak preview of how the band's are getting with Peter Graham's test-piece ahead of their launch appearances at the Royal Albert Hall.

If you are hoping to get a sneak preview of the National Final test-piece, 'Harrison's Dream' before the 20 contenders take to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall, then there are several open rehearsals that you can go along to hear Peter Graham's evocative work.

All are free to attend unless stated. Please be in time for the start as a matter of courtesy to the bands.

Royal Albert Hall tickets:



https://tickets.royalalberthall.com/syos/performance/89923

Tuesday 1st October:



Tongwynlais Temperance

7.30pm

St Teilo's Church

Whitchurch (CF14 1AD)





Wednesday 2nd October:



Black Dyke

8.00pm

Morley Town Hall

Queen Street

Morley (LS27 9DY)



Brighouse & Rastrick

7.30pm

Brighouse Central Methodist Church

Commercial Street

Brighouse (HD6 1AQ)



Easington Colliery Band

7.30pm

The Salvation Army

Sherburn Hill (DH6 1PA)



KNDS Fairey Band

7.30pm

Wardle Academy

Birch Road

Rochdale (OL12 9RD)



the cooperation band

7.30pm

Govan & Linthouse Parish Church

796 Govan Road,

Glasgow (G51 2YL)

Thursday 3rd October:

Aldbourne

8.00pm

St Michael's Church

Aldbourne (SN8 2BP)



Cory

7.30pm

Aberdare Community School

Ynys Road

Aberdare (CF44 7RP)



Flowers

8.00pm

St Barnabas Church

Gloucester

Tuffley

GL1 5LJ



Foden's

7.30pm

Sandbach School

Crewe Road

CW11 3NS



Friary Brass

8.00pm

Chertsey Hall

Heriot Rd

Chertsey (KT16 9DR)



Pemberton Old DW Wigan

8.00pm

Mount Zion Hall

Enfield Street

Pemberton (MN5 8DZ)



Whitburn Band

7.30pm

West Calder High School

Limefield Lane

West Calder (EH55 8BF)