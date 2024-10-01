Harrison's Dream Open rehearsals

If you are hoping to get a sneak preview of the National Final test-piece, 'Harrison's Dream' before the 20 contenders take to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall, then there are several open rehearsals that you can go along to hear Peter Graham's evocative work.
All are free to attend unless stated. Please be in time for the start as a matter of courtesy to the bands.
Royal Albert Hall tickets:
https://tickets.royalalberthall.com/syos/performance/89923
Tuesday 1st October:
Tongwynlais Temperance
7.30pm
St Teilo's Church
Whitchurch (CF14 1AD)
Wednesday 2nd October:
Black Dyke
8.00pm
Morley Town Hall
Queen Street
Morley (LS27 9DY)
Brighouse & Rastrick
7.30pm
Brighouse Central Methodist Church
Commercial Street
Brighouse (HD6 1AQ)
Easington Colliery Band
7.30pm
The Salvation Army
Sherburn Hill (DH6 1PA)
KNDS Fairey Band
7.30pm
Wardle Academy
Birch Road
Rochdale (OL12 9RD)
the cooperation band
7.30pm
Govan & Linthouse Parish Church
796 Govan Road,
Glasgow (G51 2YL)
Thursday 3rd October:
Aldbourne
8.00pm
St Michael's Church
Aldbourne (SN8 2BP)
Cory
7.30pm
Aberdare Community School
Ynys Road
Aberdare (CF44 7RP)
Flowers
8.00pm
St Barnabas Church
Gloucester
Tuffley
GL1 5LJ
Foden's
7.30pm
Sandbach School
Crewe Road
CW11 3NS
Friary Brass
8.00pm
Chertsey Hall
Heriot Rd
Chertsey (KT16 9DR)
Pemberton Old DW Wigan
8.00pm
Mount Zion Hall
Enfield Street
Pemberton (MN5 8DZ)
Whitburn Band
7.30pm
West Calder High School
Limefield Lane
West Calder (EH55 8BF)