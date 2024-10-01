                 

*
banner

News

Harrison's Dream Open rehearsals

There is a great chance to hear a sneak preview of how the band's are getting with Peter Graham's test-piece ahead of their launch appearances at the Royal Albert Hall.

bands
  20 bands will take to the stage at the Ryal Albert Hall this weekend.

Tuesday, 01 October 2024

        

If you are hoping to get a sneak preview of the National Final test-piece, 'Harrison's Dream' before the 20 contenders take to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall, then there are several open rehearsals that you can go along to hear Peter Graham's evocative work.

All are free to attend unless stated. Please be in time for the start as a matter of courtesy to the bands.

Royal Albert Hall tickets:


https://tickets.royalalberthall.com/syos/performance/89923

Tuesday 1st October:


Tongwynlais Temperance
7.30pm
St Teilo's Church
Whitchurch (CF14 1AD)


Wednesday 2nd October:


Black Dyke
8.00pm
Morley Town Hall
Queen Street
Morley (LS27 9DY)


Brighouse & Rastrick
7.30pm
Brighouse Central Methodist Church
Commercial Street
Brighouse (HD6 1AQ)


Easington Colliery Band
7.30pm
The Salvation Army
Sherburn Hill (DH6 1PA)


KNDS Fairey Band
7.30pm
Wardle Academy
Birch Road
Rochdale (OL12 9RD)


the cooperation band
7.30pm
Govan & Linthouse Parish Church
796 Govan Road,
Glasgow (G51 2YL)

Thursday 3rd October:

Aldbourne
8.00pm
St Michael's Church
Aldbourne (SN8 2BP)


Cory
7.30pm
Aberdare Community School
Ynys Road
Aberdare (CF44 7RP)


Flowers
8.00pm
St Barnabas Church
Gloucester
Tuffley
GL1 5LJ


Foden's
7.30pm
Sandbach School
Crewe Road
CW11 3NS


Friary Brass
8.00pm
Chertsey Hall
Heriot Rd
Chertsey (KT16 9DR)


Pemberton Old DW Wigan
8.00pm
Mount Zion Hall
Enfield Street
Pemberton (MN5 8DZ)


Whitburn Band
7.30pm
West Calder High School
Limefield Lane
West Calder (EH55 8BF)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bands

Harrison's Dream Open rehearsals

October 1 • There is a great chance to hear a sneak preview of how the band's are getting with Peter Graham's test-piece ahead of their launch appearances at the Royal Albert Hall.

Hepworth

Results: 2024 Red Admiral Academy Entertainment Contest

September 30 • Hepworth lead the entertainment as they take the top honours in Chorley with section victories to Shirland Welfare, Dobcross Silver and St John's Band (Mossley)

Fife

Result: 2024 Fife Charities Contest

September 30 • Kingdom triumphant at Fife as Katrina Marzella Wheeler ead the band to the title.

Red Admiral

Bands and audiences prepare for Red Admiral Entertainment

September 28 • A worldwide audience will be able to enjoy all the action at the Red Admiral Contest in Chorley this weekend — and there is a free park and ride bus service to get you there too.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Amersham Band

Wednesday 2 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide by Slide Trombone Quartet

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Peter Graham - The Composer Speaks

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Chalford Band

September 30 • We are currently seeking an experienced Bass Trombone & Eb Bass player to join our lineup. We're a friendly village band based in Stroud and have lots of exciting engagements and contests coming up along with promotion to the Championship section in 2025

Dobcross Silver Band

September 30 • After another fantastic win (Red Admiral Entertainment 3rd Section Champions) we are interested in hearing from a couple of CORNET PLAYERS (positions negotiable, exc.Principal). Enjoyable and rewarding band awaits you! Had a break / Fancy a change?

Epping Forest Band

September 28 • We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top