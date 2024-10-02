                 

Neish makes great return to Selkirk

Les Neish recently made a welcome concert and workshop return to Selkirk Silver Band.

les Neish
  Les Neish made a welcome return to Selkirk

Wednesday, 02 October 2024

        

Besson tuba star Les Neish made a welcome return to the Scottish Borders recently as guest soloists with Selkirk Silver Band.

In addition to appearing at the autumn concert, Les also took the opportunity to work with MD Stuart Black in leading a workshop for youngsters.

Great mixture

It was a great mixture of the band's junior members and learner group and even saw three new players who had never picked up a brass band instrument before.

On Saturday evening Les wowed the audience with his playing — performing classics such as 'Jenny Jones' and 'Londonderry Air' as well as showcasing a new duet entitled 'Parting' with principal Eb bass player Chris Highton written by Scottish composer Gareth Bowman.

Led also played some unaccompanied pieces — including his own special version of 'Happy Birthday' before taking to the stage with not only the band, but all the youngsters from the morning workshop to perform Alan Fernie's 'African Funk'.

It's always a pleasure to have Les with us — a link that now stretched over 15 yearsStuart Black

Delighted

A delighted MD Stuart Black told 4BR: "It's always a pleasure to have Les with us — a link that now stretched over 15 years.

His enthusiasm and musical energy is second to none. My thanks to Besson for helping us bring him here to inspire all the musicians and we look forward to working with him again in the future."

        

