Top Brass returns with James Morrison

The Wizard of Oz returns to host his show about all things brass....

James Morrison and his 'Top Brass' show has made a welcome return the radio airwaves with a programme packed full of his eclectic choices.

Brass music

This time we had music from Black Dyke Band and Carol Jarvis, the remarkable Björk, Prague Big Band, the Latin jazz band the MambÃ­simo Big Band, and ska legend Don Drummond.

There was even the German Techno band MEUTE and the incredible original music by Yoko Kanno, Cory Wong, trombone quartet Slide Monsters, Tom McGuire, and even an original composition for brass by comedy legend Spike Milligan.

To enjoy:



https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001gvwf

The next episode will be broadcast on Sunday 6th October.