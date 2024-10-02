                 

Top Brass returns with James Morrison

The Wizard of Oz returns to host his show about all things brass....

  James Morrison hosts the show.

Wednesday, 02 October 2024

        

James Morrison and his 'Top Brass' show has made a welcome return the radio airwaves with a programme packed full of his eclectic choices.

Brass music

This time we had music from Black Dyke Band and Carol Jarvis, the remarkable Björk, Prague Big Band, the Latin jazz band the MambÃ­simo Big Band, and ska legend Don Drummond.

There was even the German Techno band MEUTE and the incredible original music by Yoko Kanno, Cory Wong, trombone quartet Slide Monsters, Tom McGuire, and even an original composition for brass by comedy legend Spike Milligan.

To enjoy:


https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001gvwf

The next episode will be broadcast on Sunday 6th October.

        

Peter Graham

Limited tickets left for Graham evening

October 2 • There are only limited tickets left to grab if you want to hear the music making as the ISB presents an evening with Peter Graham.

Leading bands forum

Key links sought by UKLBF

October 2 • The UK Leading Bands Forum seeks further dialogue with contest promoters to discuss issues and topics of joint interest.

les Neish

Neish makes great return to Selkirk

October 2 • Les Neish recently made a welcome concert and workshop return to Selkirk Silver Band.

Regent Hall Concerts - Amersham Band

Wednesday 2 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide by Slide Trombone Quartet

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Peter Graham - The Composer Speaks

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Crewe Brass

October 2 • Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

October 2 • Crewe Brass are looking for BACKROW CORNET players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

October 2 • Crewe Brass are looking for KIT and TUNED PERC players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome

