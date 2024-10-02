Key links sought by UKLBF

The UK Leading Bands Forum seeks further dialogue with contest promoters to discuss issues and topics of joint interest.

The most recent meeting of the UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) took place on 25th September where several key items were discussed.

Major contests

This included feedback from bands who attended the recent British Open Championships at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, as well as the proposed rule changes in 2025 for the British Open and Spring Festival.

Ways in which the UKLBF member bands can better support contests to increase ticket sales was also discussed, as were opinions and issues surrounding the timings and logistics of the Cheltenham National Finals with reference in particular to safeguarding musician welfare (especially young musicians) based on submitted feedback from competing bands.

Issues of increasing the Forum's promotional activity and visibility were explored, as were issues arising from succession, roles and rationale of the UKLBF as it enters its second year.

Action points

Key action points will see the UKLBF invite the organisers of the British Open to a meeting with the UKLBF liaison group, as well as scheduling an agreed meeting with Kapitol Promotions following the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

A short report on the meeting via the UKLBF social media page and brass band media will also be made, as will UKLBF member band delegates liaising with bands to consider future-proofing the Forum ahead of its next meeting on 6th November.