New jet stream on line at Albert Hall

Chris Waters will be showcasing his brand new Instrument Jet Washer accessory at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

Chris
  Chris Waters will be at the Royal Albert Hall on the weekend

Friday, 04 October 2024

        

Chris Waters, the inventor and engineering expert behind the popular range of Heavy Bottom Caps for valves will be at the Royal Albert Hall in London on the weekend armed with his latest addition accessory.

His Instrument Jet Washer has been designed to ensure that instruments of all sizes can be washed through with a high pressure stream of water — and without getting yourself soaking wet in the process.

Universal

As with all great ideas it is simplicity itself he told 4BR. "Really I have just designed a universal fitting for a domestic hosepipe connected to an exact mouthpiece taper to fit snugly into the instrument.

There are three different sizes of taper to ensure it fits small, medium and large instruments — soprano cornet to tuba. Just turn the tap on a ten-minute wash-through ensures all sorts of unhealthy material is removed."

Chris stated that the taper fitting can be fitted to a garden hose or a bath or shower hose and as the connecting thread is the same across the globe, it can be used in the UK, US, European and the rest of the world.

Great response

Artists Tom Hutchinson and Glenn Van Looy are already users, as have been members of Tredegar Band and others.

"The response has been great," Chris added. "So why not try the for yourself."

Sizes:

Small: For all French Horns from non-valved to Triple.

Medium: Every instrument from Soprano Cornets, Cornets, Bugles, all pitches of Trumpets, Post Horns, Fanfare Trumpets, Flugel Horns, Mellophoniums, Mellophones, Bass Trumpets, Soprano Trombones to Tenor Horns.

Large: Every instrument from Alto Trombones, Medium Bore Slide and Valve Tenor Trombones, all Euphoniums, Baritones, Large Bore Tenor and Bass Trombones, Cimbassos, Contrabass Trombones, Tenor and Bass Fanfare Trumpets, Forward Facing Marching Baritones and Euphoniums to all pitches of Tubas and Sousaphones.

The Instrument Jet Washer retails at £49.00 and are sent within 48 hours on receiving an order on at: www.heavybottomcaps.co.uk

Albert Hall saving

If you are at the Royal Albert Hall on the weekend, you can also get 10% off too, on both the new jet wash and heavy bottom caps, so make sure you find Chris there.

        

