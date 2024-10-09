Brass features in Arnold Festival

The 19th Malcolm Arnold Festival will take place in his hometown of Northampton later this month.

Artistic Director Paul Harris has curated a wide ranging set of features and attractions to celebrate the life and work of one of the UK's great compositional figures, with free admittance for students and under 18s.

Three concerts

He told 4BR: "This year we are offering three concerts within central Northampton, all in walkable distances from each other.

We are delighted that Saturday's launch concert (11.00am) will take place at St Peter's Church, marking its reopening as a performance space."

Schedule:



11.00am:

St Peter's Church, Mare Fair, Northampton (NN1 1SW)

Event marks the reopening of the church as a performance space.



Composer Matthew Taylor launches the Festival with 'Arnold for Brass & Strings' performed by Spectacle Brass and the String Quartet from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire



2.30pm:

All Saints' Church, George Row, Northampton (NN1 1DF)



'Arnold for Choir and Organ' performed by Tom Moore, Organ and the Malcolm Arnold Festival Choir lead by Simon Toyne

6.00pm:

Guildhall, St Giles' Square, Northampton NN1 1DE



Gala Concert and Short Symposium

A short symposium hosted by Matthew Taylor in the Court Room at 6.00pm is followed by a concert featuring the Northampton County Youth Concert Band and NMPAT Orchestra.

Works featured include: 'Scottish Dances'; 'Padstow Lifeboat'; 'Sarabande' and 'Polka' from 'Solitaire'; 'English Dances' (Set 2); 'Little Suite No.2' and 'River Kwai' march.

Tickets:



Tickets are £10 per concert or £25 for a day ticket allowing access to all events, available on the door or book in advance from the website.

Students and under 18s are admitted FREE-of-charge.

Go to: www.malcolmarnoldfestival.com