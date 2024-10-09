Rising baritone star gains Cornish Baching

12 year old baritone player Neythen Powell-Jones has gained scholarship backing from the East Cornwall Bach Choir.

The 12 year old plays several bands including Bodmin, National Childrens' Band of Great Britain and the Cornwall Youth Brass Band, as well as several music groups at Devonport High School for Boys, where he has recently started year 7.

Concert appearance

Neythen will be performing with the choir at St Martins Church in Liskeard on 7th December.

The scholarship will see his music lessons with tutor Ross Farr-Semmons paid by the choir for the remainder of 2024. In addition, Neythen will perform with the choir as a guest soloist in their forthcoming Christmas concert in Cornwall.

Impressed

Choir Chairperson Peter Mathews told 4BR: "Neythen impressed everyone with both his lyrical playing and technique. He performed at a level far greater than we expected for his age and we were eager to help him achieve his long term ambitions.

Awarding a non-vocal scholarship is a first for us and we are looking forward to him performing with us later in the year."