                 

*
banner

News

Report & Results: 2024 Elland Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet

All ages and abilities enjoyed friendly competition in Elland as popular event returns in musical style.

prizes
  If the hat fits... Glyn Stokes gets his prize

Thursday, 10 October 2024

        

There was a highly successful relaunch of the Elland Silver Band annual Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet contest last weekend with over 70 performers aged 7 to 84 taking part in a great day of friendly, but highly competitive music making.

Adjudicators Dave Ashworth and Ben Dixon were treated to a feast of high quality performances covering a wide range of genres and abilities amid the super facilities provided by Southgate Methodist Church in the town.

All ages, genres and abilities

From the stars of tomorrow in the 11 Years & Under category to the players who are still active and enjoying their music making in the 'Veterans' there was so much to enjoy — especially with the duet and quartet entries — something of a lost art of brass band competition playing.

Elland's Samantha Harrison told 4BR: "It was a wonderfully inclusive event for brass and percussion players, young and old who all enjoyed the occasion."

It was a fantastic day of music making and we offer out thanks to our sponsors Denis Wick Musical Instruments, Kirklees Music, Pork N Pastry and Grandpa Thomas. There was also the wonderful contribution of the team of volunteers from our organisation in running the day and donations of baking and raffle prizes."

Results:
11 Years and Under:

1. Glyn Stokes (Strata / Elland Silver Band)
2. Nainika Joseph (Elland Training Band)
3. Laurence Greenwood (Elland Starter Band)

Most Promising Player: Luna Smith
Youngest Player: Charlotte Holmes

14 Years and Under:

1. Edward Griffiths (Elland Silver Youth Band)
2. Freya Garlic (Dobcross Youth Band)
3. Charlie Hirst (Elland Silver Youth Band)

Best Cornet: Edward Griffiths
Bass Bass: Charlie Hirst

16 Years and Under:

1. Skye Stokes (Elland Silver Youth Band)
2. Thomas Partington (Elland Silver Youth Band)
3. Hannah Skyrme (Elland Silver Youth Band)

Best Baritone: Skye Stokes
Best Soprano: Hannah Skyrme
Best Trombone: Esther Joy-Stone

Adjudicators Award to perform as a soloist with Elland Silver Band: Skye Stokes

Junior Duets:

1. Thomas & Hannah (Elland Silver Youth Band)
2. Charlie & Michael (Elland Silver Youth Band)
3. Esther & Liam (Elland Silver Youth Band)

Junior Quartets:

1. Alex, Oliver, Cindy & Kye (Note Brass Ensemble)
2. Cindy, Oliver, Ying & Kye (Note Brass Ensemble)
3. Alex, Emily, Sophie & Ying (Note Brass Ensemble)

Open Age:

1. Thomas Cobham (Elland Silver Band)
2. Isabel Thompson, (Elland Silver Band)
3. Thomas Hall

Best Tenor Horn: Geoffrey Hawley (Carlton Brass)
Oldest Player: Jack Smith (Elland Community Band)

Adjudicators Award to perform as a soloist with Elland Silver Band: Thomas Hall

Veterans (Over 40):

1. Nick Crossland (Elland Silver Band)
2. Geoffrey Hawley (Carlton Brass)
3. Patricia Woodings (Ratby Co-operative)

Senior Duets:

1. Ainslee & Sam (Elland Silver Band)
2. B&D Double Basses
3. Rose & Rick (Elland Silver Band)

Senior Quartets:

1. Lindley Basses
2. B&D Bass Quartet
3. Carlton Brass Quartet

        

TAGS: Elland Silver

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

3BA Concert Brass

Report & Results: 2024 German National Championships

October 10 • 3BA Concert Brass impressively defends its top flight title as German banding displays its impressive communal progress in Goppingen

prizes

Report & Results: 2024 Elland Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet

October 10 • All ages and abilities enjoyed friendly competition in Elland as popular event returns in musical style.

aWARDS

Ivors announce sponsorship link

October 9 • Dorico, the music notation and composition software will sponsor the Best Orchestral Composition award at The Ivors Classical Awards 2024 — although there remains no brass band category.

Nethan

Rising baritone star gains Cornish Baching

October 9 • 12 year old baritone player Neythen Powell-Jones has gained scholarship backing from the East Cornwall Bach Choir.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment

Wednesday 9 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of The Irish Guards

Thursday 10 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal College of Music Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Brass

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Stalybridge Old Band

October 10 • Could you be one of the missing pieces of our band? We are looking for SOLO TROMBONE & BASS TROMBONE to join us. . Current 4th section Area Champions with a top 6 place at the finals, we are due to be promoted to 3rd section in January 2025

Hathersage Band

October 10 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge? This is our only vacancy.

Uppermill Band

October 10 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. If you are a BBb BASS PLAYER looking for a change, look no further, UPPERMILL IS WHERE YOU NEED TO BE! We are a friendly yet ambitious team with a strong work ethic. We play a varied genre of music, directed by our MD James Garlick

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top