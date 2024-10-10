Report & Results: 2024 Elland Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet

All ages and abilities enjoyed friendly competition in Elland as popular event returns in musical style.

There was a highly successful relaunch of the Elland Silver Band annual Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet contest last weekend with over 70 performers aged 7 to 84 taking part in a great day of friendly, but highly competitive music making.

Adjudicators Dave Ashworth and Ben Dixon were treated to a feast of high quality performances covering a wide range of genres and abilities amid the super facilities provided by Southgate Methodist Church in the town.

All ages, genres and abilities

From the stars of tomorrow in the 11 Years & Under category to the players who are still active and enjoying their music making in the 'Veterans' there was so much to enjoy — especially with the duet and quartet entries — something of a lost art of brass band competition playing.



Elland's Samantha Harrison told 4BR: "It was a wonderfully inclusive event for brass and percussion players, young and old who all enjoyed the occasion."

It was a fantastic day of music making and we offer out thanks to our sponsors Denis Wick Musical Instruments, Kirklees Music, Pork N Pastry and Grandpa Thomas. There was also the wonderful contribution of the team of volunteers from our organisation in running the day and donations of baking and raffle prizes."

Results:

11 Years and Under:

1. Glyn Stokes (Strata / Elland Silver Band)

2. Nainika Joseph (Elland Training Band)

3. Laurence Greenwood (Elland Starter Band)

Most Promising Player: Luna Smith

Youngest Player: Charlotte Holmes

14 Years and Under:

1. Edward Griffiths (Elland Silver Youth Band)

2. Freya Garlic (Dobcross Youth Band)

3. Charlie Hirst (Elland Silver Youth Band)

Best Cornet: Edward Griffiths

Bass Bass: Charlie Hirst

16 Years and Under:

1. Skye Stokes (Elland Silver Youth Band)

2. Thomas Partington (Elland Silver Youth Band)

3. Hannah Skyrme (Elland Silver Youth Band)

Best Baritone: Skye Stokes

Best Soprano: Hannah Skyrme

Best Trombone: Esther Joy-Stone

Adjudicators Award to perform as a soloist with Elland Silver Band: Skye Stokes

Junior Duets:

1. Thomas & Hannah (Elland Silver Youth Band)

2. Charlie & Michael (Elland Silver Youth Band)

3. Esther & Liam (Elland Silver Youth Band)

Junior Quartets:

1. Alex, Oliver, Cindy & Kye (Note Brass Ensemble)

2. Cindy, Oliver, Ying & Kye (Note Brass Ensemble)

3. Alex, Emily, Sophie & Ying (Note Brass Ensemble)

Open Age:

1. Thomas Cobham (Elland Silver Band)

2. Isabel Thompson, (Elland Silver Band)

3. Thomas Hall

Best Tenor Horn: Geoffrey Hawley (Carlton Brass)

Oldest Player: Jack Smith (Elland Community Band)

Adjudicators Award to perform as a soloist with Elland Silver Band: Thomas Hall

Veterans (Over 40):

1. Nick Crossland (Elland Silver Band)

2. Geoffrey Hawley (Carlton Brass)

3. Patricia Woodings (Ratby Co-operative)

Senior Duets:

1. Ainslee & Sam (Elland Silver Band)

2. B&D Double Basses

3. Rose & Rick (Elland Silver Band)

Senior Quartets:

1. Lindley Basses

2. B&D Bass Quartet

3. Carlton Brass Quartet