So precious an experience for conductor competition winner with Foden's

So Matsukawa, has described working and conducting Foden's Band as a truly precious musical experience.

  So Matsukawa worked alongside Foden's MD, Russell Gray

Saturday, 12 October 2024

        

So Matsukawa, the winner of the 2024 Brass Band Conductors' Association's (BBCA's) Conducting Competition has described conducting Foden's Band at their recent Regent Hall concert in London as "truly precious".

The Japanese musician claimed the award earlier this year, part of which was to work with conductor Russell Gray and to direct Foden's at the high profile concert held on the eve of the Royal Albert Hall National Final.

Precious

Speaking about the experience he said: "I have been waiting for this concert since I received the conducting prize in June.

I never thought I would be able to make music with a band that I had only heard on CD before coming to the UK. But it wasn't just the concert that was truly precious this time. The 10 days I spent with Foden's were each a gem.

From the first rehearsal, Foden's welcomed me like family and immediately appreciated my conducting. I shared every moment of Russell conducting until the National Championships."

Blessing

He added: "I have admired the sound of British brass bands since I played the tuba in Junior high school. 'Harrison's Dream' was one of my favourite pieces and this year it was played at the National Final. I felt, what a blessing!

I have now enjoyed 'Harrison's Dream' many times in those 10 days with the sound of the super Foden's."

So conducted two pieces at the Regent Hall concert — 'The Roots of Heaven' by Malcolm Arnold and 'With Fire and Sword' by Peter Graham.

Making my UK debut with Foden's has been like finding a diamond in my heart for lifeSo Matsukawa

Moved to tears

Looking back, he said: "Those two songs were not the only ones that moved me, as Foden's performed hymns as a routine before rehearsals. I was originally planning to play only one hymn before a rehearsal, but I added another one on the spot."

He added: "On the evening we all arrived at the hall 30 minutes before the performance started. There was no rehearsal, but the band was perfect.

I will never forget that moment on stage and then in supporting them at the contest. I was so impressed it brought me to tears! Making my UK debut with Foden's has been like finding a diamond in my heart for life."

        

