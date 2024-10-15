                 

Students set to party to Llareggub

The perfect student party brass ensemble will provide the Gala Concert entertainment at the 2025 UniBrass Championships next year.

 

Tuesday, 15 October 2024

        

The UniBrass Foundation has announced that tickets are now on sale for its 2025 Gala Concert, which will round off the UniBrass Championships at Cardiff University Great Hall on Saturday, 15th February.

In an exciting change of brass direction, and with a very particular Welsh musical flavour, the entertainment will be provided by Llareggub Brass Band, which takes its backronym name from Dylan Thomas' fictional fishing town in 'Under Milk Wood'.

Rich infusion

The ensemble from North Wales provides a rich infusion of traditional brass playing mixed with the infectious energy of New Orleans marching bands and the hard-hitting beats of Bronx hip-hop.

Formed in 2015, they have released four studio albums and numerous Eps, and have also been featured on tour by S4C television. Their live sets often feature guest vocals by the likes of Mr Phormula (Welsh Beatboxing Champion), Lisa JÃªn (9Bach), Alys Williams (BBC's The Voice), Tara Bethan, Mared Williams and many more.

The line-up features a number of well known brass band players in their ranks including trumpeters Bari Gwilliam, Gwyn Owen, trombonist Merin Caradog Lleu and Sousaphone player Pete Cowlishaw.

Llareggub promises to deliver an energetic performance to round off what also promises to be a vibrant day of competition in the Welsh CapitalUniBrass Foundation

Energetic

Llareggub promises to deliver an energetic performance to round off what also promises to be a vibrant day of competition in the Welsh Capital.

A spokesperson for the UniBrass Foundation said: "We're delighted to welcome Band Pres Llaregub to Cardiff for UniBrass 2025. Their exciting, high-energy performances promise to delight brass band enthusiasts and casual concert-goers alike, with old favourites and original music. It's a gig that's not to be missed!"

Tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for the contest and concert and can be purchased from the UniBrass website. Both seated and standing tickets will be available for purchase. Prices range from £15 for children, £18 for students and £22 for adults.

For further details go to: www.unibrass.co.uk/event-details/unibrass2025

        

