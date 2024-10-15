                 

Report & Results: 2024 NIBA Championship

1st Old Boys reclaims the NIBA title to book their Challenge at the 2026 European Championships.

1st Old Boys
  The band celebrated its latest win at the event

Tuesday, 15 October 2024

        

The 106th North of Ireland Bands' Association took place at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh where 14 bands took part.

Adjudicator Christopher Bond was able to enjoy the well matched performances in the three sections, with the Blue Riband Championship Section title and the invitation to represent Northern Ireland in the Challenge Section at the 2026 European Championships in Linz, Austria, claimed by 1st Old Boys Silver.

Finely constructed

Directed by Dr Jonathan Corry it was the band's third victory in the last four competitive years of the event thanks to a finely constructed rendition of John McCabe's 'Cloudcatcher Fells'.

It saw them repel the strong challenge of former champion Laganvale who finished just a point behind, with Strabane Brass a further point back in third. Defending champion Downshire could only manage fourth in defence of their title, behind Third Carrickfergus, with former winner Murley in sixth.

Martin Britt, who the previous weekend played with Cory at the National Championships at the Royal Albert Hall, enjoyed his regular 1st Old Boys trip by claiming the 'Best Instrumentalist' award for his playing of the demanding soprano part.

Huge thanks

Speaking about their success the band stated on its Facebook page: "A huge thanks to our MD, Jonathan Corry, and conductor, Phil Ferguson. It's been a pleasure to work with them both and the effort they put in inside and outside the band room is much appreciated.

The victory was also a debut success for players Kerry Ramsay and Aisling Ardiff, whilst they also welcomed back John Egan, Judith Thompson and Wesley Thompson."

C.W.A. Brass victory return

C.W.A. Brass also returned to the top step of the NIBA podium for the first time since 2021 as they took the Second Section title with an excellent rendition of Gavin Higgins' 'Fanfare & Love Songs' led by Gary Proctor. The band's cornet and bass teams also took deserved section awards.

Defending champion Roughan Silver was runner-up with Ballyduff Silver in third.

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page they said: "Massive thanks to our MD Gary Proctor for all his hard work over the last lot of weeks. We're so proud of all our players!"

St Mark's lead

Christopher Bond stated that the test-piece, 'Music for Jock Tamson' was particularly well played by all five competitors in the Third Section. In the end it was St Mark's Silver led by Bob Quick that secured victory from former champion Dynamic Brass with another former winner in Wellington Memorial Silver in third.

Looking back on their success St Mark's Band said: "We are over the moon to have placed first in our section."

Results:
Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
Test Piece: Cloudcatcher Fells (John McCabe)

1. 1st Old Boys Silver (Jonathon Corry): 92
2. Laganvale (Metal Technology) (Charles Fyffe): 91
3. Strabane Brass (Brendan Coyle): 89
4. Third Carrickfergus (Brian Connolly): 88
5. Downshire Brass (Michael Alcorn): 87
6. Murley Silver (Kevin Teers): 86

Best Instrumentalist: Martin Britt (soprano) — 1st Old Boys
Overall Band of the Day: 1st Old Boys
Invitation to the 2026 European Brass band Championships (Challenge Section): 1st Old Boys

Second Section:

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
Test Piece: Fanfare and Love Songs (Gavin Higgins)

1. C.W.A. Brass (Gary Proctor): 90
2. Roughan Silver (Stephen Crooks): 88
3. Ballyduff Silver (William Hill): 84

Best Cornet Section: C.W.A. Brass
Best Bass Section: C.W.A. Brass

Third Section:

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
Test Piece: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)

1. St Marks Silver (Bob Quick): 88
2. Dynamic Brass (Andrew McQuiggan): 87
3. Wellington Memorial Silver (Stephen Cairns): 86
4. Dungannon Silver (Boris Pinto): 85
5. Poyntzpass Silver (Stanley Lutton): 84

        

