Dobson's musical plea to support friend

Composer Simon Dobson has written a very personal work to seek a human response to a humanity crisis directly affecting a close friend.

Composer Simon Dobson has written a very personal musical response to what he says are some of "the most distressing and hauntingly awful things"from the current conflict in Gaza.

He has written a work entitled, "Hymn for a Free Palestine"from which he hopes to raise money for the family of a close friend who is caught in the middle of the horrific day to day troubles.

Friend

He told 4BR: "My partner and I have a friend called Mimi who is living in the North of Gaza. Every day we just hope that we get a message to tell us that her and her beautiful children have made it through the night.

We have been trying to help raise money to send to her so that she can feed her family and others.

We know this is an issue of complex and deep seated opinions which should be respected, but this response isn't political. It is very much human."

Personal response

He added: "My partner is Jewish and we have friends of different religions. This is a very direct, personal response about bravery and humanity to what we are witnessing happen to a dear friend and her precious family and we hope people understand this."

Simon told 4BR that people can choose to support in a number of way — by buying the music for an amount they can afford or by simply giving what they wish.

Further details:

https://simon-dobson.co.uk/product/hymn-for-a-free-palestine/

https://soundcloud.com/peacekid-1/hymn-for-a-free-palestine

A separate donation for a Gaza Education intiative can be given at:

https://chuffed.org/project/113883-gaza-education-initiative-believing-in-hope-despite-the-pain?fbclid=IwY2xjawF_EddleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHa2DELbSp0j_U1-4WIVyGC7lOeksEF8KT8J6ohVS2p5yutAJrJJvm86Y0g_aem_zLfCG7RJDwz5eATvwwQICw

