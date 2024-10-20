PLC connection with Five Lakes Silver

Paul Lovatt-Cooper has become the Composer in Residence with Five Lakes Silver Band in the USA

Five Lakes Silver Band from Rochester in Michigan has announced that composer and conductor Paul Lovatt-Cooper has accepted the invitation to become its 'Composer in Residence'.

Paul begun his association with the band some years ago as a guest clinician but has enjoyed close contact ever since

An Oxford Legacy

His latest work, 'An Oxford Legacy' is the product of a consortium of brass and wind bands spearheaded by Five Lakes Silver Band. It was commissioned in remembrance and celebration of the lives of four High School students who tragically lost their lives in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan in 2021.

Both a brass band and wind band version will be created by Paul, as well as a joint version to be played together.

Thrilled

He told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to be appointed as Composer in Residence. This is an incredible ensemble who I've enjoyed working with for some time.

Banding is growing in the USA and I'm looking forward to working with a band that is really leading the way."

Banding is growing in the USA and I'm looking forward to working with a band that is really leading the way Paul Lovatt-Cooper

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Delighted

In response Music Director, Christopher Ward said: "We are delighted that Paul has accepted our invitation. His music has always been requested and enjoyed by our concert goers as he had the gift to speak through his music to an audience.

We can't wait to see what future projects lie ahead for us with Paul in this role."

World premieres

'An Oxford Legacy' will receive its world premiere at the US Open Championships in Clarkston Michigan in November, with the wind band version being premiered the following day as part of the Southeastern Michigan Wind Ensemble's concert.