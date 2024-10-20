                 

*
banner

News

PLC connection with Five Lakes Silver

Paul Lovatt-Cooper has become the Composer in Residence with Five Lakes Silver Band in the USA

PLC
  Five Lakes Silver Band is based in Rochester in Michigan

Sunday, 20 October 2024

        

Five Lakes Silver Band from Rochester in Michigan has announced that composer and conductor Paul Lovatt-Cooper has accepted the invitation to become its 'Composer in Residence'.

Paul begun his association with the band some years ago as a guest clinician but has enjoyed close contact ever since

An Oxford Legacy

His latest work, 'An Oxford Legacy' is the product of a consortium of brass and wind bands spearheaded by Five Lakes Silver Band. It was commissioned in remembrance and celebration of the lives of four High School students who tragically lost their lives in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan in 2021.

Both a brass band and wind band version will be created by Paul, as well as a joint version to be played together.

Thrilled

He told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to be appointed as Composer in Residence. This is an incredible ensemble who I've enjoyed working with for some time.

Banding is growing in the USA and I'm looking forward to working with a band that is really leading the way."

Banding is growing in the USA and I'm looking forward to working with a band that is really leading the wayPaul Lovatt-Cooper

Delighted

In response Music Director, Christopher Ward said: "We are delighted that Paul has accepted our invitation. His music has always been requested and enjoyed by our concert goers as he had the gift to speak through his music to an audience.

We can't wait to see what future projects lie ahead for us with Paul in this role."

World premieres

'An Oxford Legacy' will receive its world premiere at the US Open Championships in Clarkston Michigan in November, with the wind band version being premiered the following day as part of the Southeastern Michigan Wind Ensemble's concert.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dutch Nationals

Countdown on for Dutch Nationals

October 21 • The 43rd Dutch National Championships take place this weekend in Utrecht.

fAIREY

Taylor celebration for half century of excellence

October 20 • The banding movement has paid tribute to Brian Taylor of the KNDS Fairey Band at a special concert at the RNCM in Manchester

NYBBGB

Brass Band England Awards made in London

October 20 • From the Young Bandsperson to Lifetime Achievement accolades were presented to a host of outstanding winners at the Brass Band Conference.

PLC

PLC connection with Five Lakes Silver

October 20 • Paul Lovatt-Cooper has become the Composer in Residence with Five Lakes Silver Band in the USA

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - Folk & Brass with singer-songwriter Katie Spencer

Sunday 20 October • The Civic Holmfirth, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD9 3AS

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Academy of Music Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Thursday 24 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Epping Forest Band - The Dunmow Rock choir

Saturday 26 October • Foaks Hall. Great Dunmow. Essex CM6 1 DG

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 November • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St. London SE10 8NA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

West Wycombe Brass Band

October 20 • West Wycombe Brass Band are seeking a Conductor/ MD. The position could be full or part-time. Experience of Brass Bands preferred. None contesting, sensible engagement list. Rehearsals Wednesday 7.45-9.45pm. . Contact Secretary for more details.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

October 18 • Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires a cornet player to join our Championship Section band (Position negotiable) Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Epping Forest Band

October 18 • We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Pro Cards »

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top