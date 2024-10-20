Brass Band England Awards made in London

From the Young Bandsperson to Lifetime Achievement accolades were presented to a host of outstanding winners at the Brass Band Conference.

Brass Bands England (BBE) made it annual award presentations at its Brass Band Conference in London on the weekend.

They recognised individuals and organisations that have made outstanding contributions to the banding world, and covered a number of different categories — including a Young Bandsperson to Lifetime Achievement accolades.

Awards

The 'Band Project of the Year' winner, supported by rooms4groups, was the 'I Can Play! With Brass Roots' initiative run by Shepherd Group Brass Band

It came from a collaboration between the band and a national charity. Families from across the York Deaf community were invited to join Brass Roots for an introduction into brass banding, which provided inclusive opportunities for deaf and hearing players alike.

Sarah Woodward of Kirkbymoorside Band was presented with the 'Brass Band Conductor Award', supported by the Brass Band Conductors Association. Sarah has been leading the band, now in the Championship Section, for over 20 years with a decade also dedicated to their Junior Section.

The new 'Green Hero Award' went to the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain for their 'Fragile Earth' collaboration. It saw them work closely with the Wildlife Trust, one of the country's leading conservation charities and also saw the commissioning of a new work from renowned composer Sir Karl Jenkins CBE.

Kathleen Harrison who has given well over 40 years of dedicated service to the Elland Band organisation was presented with the 'Outstanding Contribution Award' recognising her role in helping it become one of the country's largest banding organisations, boasting over 120 members and operating six brass bands.

Young Bandsperson

The 'Young Bandsperson Award', supported by ABRSM, went to the quite remarkable Jasmine Cosgrove, who has overcome homelessness to follow her passion for music making.

She even had to sell her drum kit and despite numerous hardships, has remained dedicated to her commitment to Macclesfield Youth Brass Band, making the 24-mile round trip to practice, concerts and competitions.

She has continued to explore new music and even a new instrument — most recently switching to the glockenspiel.

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Jock and Frank

The 'Services to Youth Award' went to Jock McKenzie, who since 1987, as a teacher composer and arranger has been an inspirational figure in so many different ways to so many youngsters.

Finally, the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' was presented to Frank Renton, marking a polymath musical career that at all times set out to comminate his passion for the brass band movement — as a major contesting winning conductor to a BBC broadcaster.

Special

Speaking about the awards Brass Bands England's COO, Sarah Baumann, said: "The Awards grow with each year, and it's wonderful to continually see the passion the banding community has for the people, projects and organisations that make our sector so special."

Meanwhile, speaking about Frank Renton's Lifetime Achievement Award, Brass in Concert CEO Nigel Stevens commented: "Frank is a man who has inspired, challenged and encouraged so many people. His contribution to banding represents someone who is genuinely one of the few 'maestros' of our genre."