                 

*
banner

News

World Tour this Friday in Cardiff

There will be a quick trip to musical stops offs around the globe led by brass students at the RWCM&D this Friday.

RWCMD
  The concert takes place at the RWCM&D this Friday

Wednesday, 23 October 2024

        

The latest Friday lunchtime concert at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama this week (25th October — 1.15pm) will feature something of a world tour provided by the RWCMD Brass Ensemble.

It follows on from the recent recital given by Philip Cobb, Helen Vollam and Elizabeth Burley, and will see the student septet led by Head of Brass, Roger Argente.

A World Tour

He told 4BR: "The concert is entitled 'Multi-Cultured Brass: A World Tour' — so the audience can expect music from all parts of the globe.

We are encouraging students to perform to live audiences as often as possible with this ensemble inspired by the musical outlook of Septura Brass and Mnozil Brass. It's a mix of serious music played with a smile on the face — from central Europe to the USA, back to Africa and then to Australian before heading home.

We are building an audience of regulars for the concert series, so if you are in the area please come along and enjoy the music making."

The repertoire will include works by Anton Bruckner, Bela Bartok, Leos Janacek, Florence Price, Arturo Pasarell, Ernesto Nazareth, Abdullah Ibrahim, Percy Grainger and Peter Warlock.

Find out more

To find out more go to:

https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/events/multi-cultured-brass-a-world-tour

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

RWCMD

World Tour this Friday in Cardiff

October 23 • There will be a quick trip to musical stops offs around the globe led by brass students at the RWCM&D this Friday.

Bakewell

Bakewell beating the drum to stop closing its doors

October 23 • A super community band is determined not to close its doors in Derbyshire.

Blossom

Time for Xmas...

October 23 • If you are looking for a great musical gift for the bandsperson your life — then this might by the right time to buy it from Blossom Hill Cards

Kidlington

Report & Results: 2024 ODBBA Contest

October 23 • The prize winning wheels on the bus went round and round for Kidlington as they led the prize winners in Witney.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Academy of Music Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Thursday 24 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Epping Forest Band - The Dunmow Rock choir

Saturday 26 October • Foaks Hall. Great Dunmow. Essex CM6 1 DG

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 November • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St. London SE10 8NA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - The Houghton Weavers

Saturday 9 November • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

October 23 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) have a rare vacancy for REPIANO CORNET following longstanding member Michael Kennett relocating to Australia in January. Rehearsals takes place on Sunday's 7:30pm and Wednesday's 8pm at Wantage Silver Band, OX12 8FR.

Golborne Brass

October 23 • Golborne band, near Warrington NW area, just promoted to 2nd section and current 3rd section National Champions are recruiting the following to complete our lineup: Basses (either kind), 2nd horn and Front Row cornet.

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

October 23 • The band is looking to fill a Euphonium position.

Pro Cards »

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top