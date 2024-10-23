World Tour this Friday in Cardiff

There will be a quick trip to musical stops offs around the globe led by brass students at the RWCM&D this Friday.

The latest Friday lunchtime concert at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama this week (25th October — 1.15pm) will feature something of a world tour provided by the RWCMD Brass Ensemble.

It follows on from the recent recital given by Philip Cobb, Helen Vollam and Elizabeth Burley, and will see the student septet led by Head of Brass, Roger Argente.

A World Tour

He told 4BR: "The concert is entitled 'Multi-Cultured Brass: A World Tour' — so the audience can expect music from all parts of the globe.

We are encouraging students to perform to live audiences as often as possible with this ensemble inspired by the musical outlook of Septura Brass and Mnozil Brass. It's a mix of serious music played with a smile on the face — from central Europe to the USA, back to Africa and then to Australian before heading home.

We are building an audience of regulars for the concert series, so if you are in the area please come along and enjoy the music making."

The repertoire will include works by Anton Bruckner, Bela Bartok, Leos Janacek, Florence Price, Arturo Pasarell, Ernesto Nazareth, Abdullah Ibrahim, Percy Grainger and Peter Warlock.

Find out more

To find out more go to:



https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/events/multi-cultured-brass-a-world-tour

