Superbrass Saturday: Creature's Comfort (Jock McKenzie)

An early Saturday treat for bands and ensembles to celebrate the arranging talents of Jock McKenzie — the winner of the Brass Bands England Services to Youth Award.

Creature
  Creature's Comfort is a great end of concert finisher

Wednesday, 23 October 2024

        

An early Superbrass Saturday treat this week in honour of Jock McKenzie, the wonderful composer and arranger who great work has inspired countless young musicians.

At the recent Brass Band Conference in London hosted by Brass Bands England he was presented with the Services to Youth Award in recognition of his amazing work — and especially his amazing catalogue of great pieces that put a smile on everyone's faces — players and audience alike.

Creature's Comfort

'Creature's Comfort' was written with the intention of being either an encore or end of set finisher; not a full-on technical 'tour de force' but rather a few minutes of 'comfort & chill' music consisting of a Blues / Gospel feel with a bit of Do-Wop thrown in for good measure.

It's aimed at bands of Second or Third Section level and come a several formats:

Find out more:

To find out more go to:
https://www.superbrass.co.uk/search?query=creature

        

