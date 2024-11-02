Report & Results: 2024 SIDDIS Entertainment Championship

Eikanger claims a hat-trick of wins in Stavanger with divisions spoils going to Askoy Brass, Krohnengen Old Stars, Seim Musikklag and Eidsberg Brassband

Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag continues to dominate Norwegian contesting following its hat-trick victory at the Siddis Entertainment Championships in Stavanger.

A 21st success equalled their current total of National Championships wins and marked a tenth NM/Siddis 'double'. It was their fifth since 2016.

As with the majority of those at Siddis under conductor Reid Gilje (including another seven since 2001), it was hallmarked by expertly executed inventiveness, as their 'Myth — The supernatural underworld' programme further extended what is fast becoming a legendary list of contesting achievements at the event.

Subtle shift

On this occasion (and as they have displayed before) there was also a subtle shift in musical emphasis; with just three pieces written by the artistic team of Martin Winter, Magnus Brandseth and Reid Gilje.

However, they were used to present substantive character portraits, rather than cobble together tenuous narrative chapters to bring their inspiration to life; from the fearsome boulder throwing 'Gygra' to the malevolent Shakespeare inspired 'Graeae' witches.

From start to finish it conjured up minds-eye connections for the personal imaginations of the listeners. They were also aided by the clever touchstone quotes — from Berlioz and Dukas to Saint-Seans and Mussorgsky, Danny Elfman and even a pinch of Philip Sparke.

The tone-poem opening (lasting around nine minutes) was followed by a central section of Halloween humour, complete with the trio of witches, a smouldering cauldron and a bag of exotic percussion ingredients. The 'Demon's Defeat' finale offered playing of Satanic colouring, hellish speed and an eye-popping climax.

It was as if the musical spirit of Howard Snell (the ultimate master of such an approach) had been distilled into the contesting winning potion.

Toil and trouble





By its close both the witches (used in just the right comedy cameo mix) as well the hopes of the eight elite level rivals were consigned to the 'bubble, bubble, toil and trouble' cauldron of defeat.

Although there were moments of unease and inflections that would have caught the ears of judges Maria Nygard Molund, Sverre Olsrud and Stig Nordhagen, the victory that was distilled was clear cut.

Whether or not the band now takes up its invitation to compete at the 2025 Brass in Concert Championships remains to be seen (the victory comes with a 'gift card' package from sponsor worth 28,000 NOK (around £2,000) rather than hard cash).

Potential rivals, both here and abroad, will do well though to take note of the subtle (and welcome) return to a winning recipe based on musical substance.

Wilde Withington

Behind them came high-class rivals — led by yet another thought-provoking set inspired by Allan Withington with Manger Musikklag.

This year the focus fell on Oscar Wilde in what was a purposely theatrical presentation (winning the separate entertainment prize) of a life of huge triumphs and tribulations, with its nods to the aesthetic style as well as personal substance of the iconic literary figure.

Call of duty

In terms of inspiration few would argue that Magnus Brandseth hadn't gone above and beyond the call of duty in actually visiting the inhospitable majesty of 'Deception Island' in the Antarctic Ocean.

Once again he led Krohnengen in a set of evocative drama and chilling mystery as they claimed a deserved third place. You sense there might be even more to add to their whaling inspired journey to Brass in Concert in a couple of weeks' time.

With its much more 'holistic' approach to the elements that make up entertainment contest programming, (the bands are simply placed in order of merit) Siddis continues to offer intriguing avenues of musical exploration away from a rather dated 'tick-box' approach.

Madrigals

Kleppe's 'Musical Madrigals' may have been a part reprise, but it was a welcome one nonetheless when played with such a youthful verve and vigour under MD Tormod Flaten and aided by a fabulous 'Best Soloist' contribution from trumpet player Torstein T. Holmas.

Meanwhile, Stavanger also opted for a 'Best of' approach which on this occasion just needed cried out for an added new ingredient or two, as they finished fifth. The top-six was completed by Oslo Brass with their clever 400 year old exploration of the '80s' — from 1580s baroque Claude Le Jeune to 1980s trail blazoning 'Pride'.

Elsewhere there was much to savour with Tertnes and their aspects of 'sleep', Jaren taking equality into space and Bjorsvik Brass interpreting a quintet of atmospheric Nordic paintings.

First Division:

The contest day in the main Fartein Valen hall started with the smorgasbord of inspiration presented by the First Division bands for judges Grethe Tonheim and Frederic Theodoloz.

Both would have appreciated the quality on show from the nine performers — led by eventual winner Askoy Brass conducted by Svein Henrik Giske, with a set that celebrated both its 50th anniversary, as well as the two decade association between the conductor and ensemble.

It featured highlights from his wide portfolio of arrangements; the opening bit of rock pomp Queen and the theme to 'Alfie', subtly played by soloist Tyra-Andrea Hanssen, contrasted by 'Conga' and 'That's What Friends are for'.

They closed with the upbeat blues of an 'Aretha Franklin Medley' and the theme from a Karate Kid movie. All were delivered with polished accuracy and style as they secured a well-deserved victory — their fifth at the event and the fourth together.

Close behind

Close behind came Oslofjord Brass as David Morton led a colourful (and modern) retelling of the tale of the star-crossed lovers 'Romeo and Juliet' to also take the entertainment prize. Gjallarhorn's equally modern 'recomposed' set, brilliantly arranged by Espen Westbye (who also took the 'Best Soloist' Award) was third.

In what was a contest of subtle inventiveness and 'in your face' vitality, fourth place went to Sola Brass Band and their joyful celebration of all things 'Disney', whilst defending champion Rong Brass gave us 'Life as it happens' — an ethos to be featured on an upcoming documentary on the Wobplay multi-media platform.

Flesland's cracking return to the fun of the 1970s provided a great start to the day to end to claim the final top-six spot, whilst there was a great deal to enjoy with the ABBA homage of Radoy, Montebello's famed idiosyncratic approach and Hasle's journey to the British Isles.

Second Division:

The huge field of 16 bands for judges Kenneth Crookston and Ingrid Wangsvik to compare and contrast in the Second Division at the Kuppelhallen, certainly ensured plenty of musical variety.

In the end it was the penultimate band of Krohnengen Old Stars that claimed victory — their fourth at the event since 2016 and their first at this level, all under the direction of Oyvind Nikolaisen.

Their eclectic set opened with 'Into Bugler's Dream', before segueing through 'Olympic Fanfare and Theme', 'You Needed Me', featuring soloist Helene Faerestrand, the march 'King Cotton', 'O Magnum Mysterium' and 'Chump Change' to close.

Agder pipped

It saw them pip Agder Brass led by Russell Gray, whose set encompassed watchmaking and The Beatles to Dr Who.

For the second year running third place went to Haukas Musikklag who set the impressive number 1 draw marker with music from Peter Graham to Duke Ellington. The band's outstanding cornet player Borge Styve took the 'Best Soloist' award.

Tysnes Musikklag, Alexander Brass Band and Oster Brass (who took the entertainment award) claimed the remaining top-six places.

Third Division:

There was also a large field of 14 bands for judges Camilla Soderstrom Tveit and Brad McCulloch to enjoy in the Zetlitz venue, where Torstein Holmas enjoyed yet more success (he won the 'Best Soloist' award in the Elite Division) in leading Seim Musikklag to their first title success since 2011.

Their entertainment prize winning programme opened with 'Does You Mother Know', followed by 'Mr Ramund', 'Balkan Dance', 'Bogoroditse Devo' and 'Asterix' as they repelled Norwegian Fourth Division champion Riska Musikkoprs with Moen Musikkforening in third.

Their fine Eb tuba player Per Anders Bakken deservedly took the 'Best Soloist' award for his performances of 'Tuba Tapestry'. The remaining top-six places went to Tertnes Amatorkorps, Skeie Brass and Laksevag Musikkforening.

Fourth Division:

There was a first-time winner in the Fourth Division as Eidsberg Brass Band claimed the honours at their 25th attempt, and leading to fantastic celebrations that lasted long into the Stavanger night.

The band had previously come runner-up way back in 1987, but has now got a Siddis Championship title to add to the National title of 1985 and the Oslo Brass Festival in 2022.

Led by Sverre Caspersen their set opened with the famous 'Cortege from Mlada' followed by 'Mid all the traffic', 'The Bare Necessities' featuring 'Best Soloist' award winner Heidi Haakaas on Eb tuba, and 'Guadalajara'.

Second placed Lyshornet took the entertainment prize with their set that featured the New Orleans sounds of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band to open their energised account, whilst third went to Fitjar Musikklag with a set inspired by the landscapes of Scotland.

There was a great deal for the audience and judges Odin Hagen and Arfon Owen in the intimate surrounds of the Eikenessalen to enjoy, with the remaining top-six places claimed by Randeberg Musikkorps, Musikkorpset Heimdal and Karmsund Brass.

European return

With the European Championships set to return to Stavanger in 2025, its 1500 seat Konserthus venue with its superb facilities is sure to provide a memorable occasion for performers and audiences alike.

And whilst it will be hoped that the Fartein Valen auditorium will be packed for more than just the contest favourites as it was at times on the weekend, the excellent local organisation is sure to provide an experience every bit as memorable as Eikanger's hat-trick winning performance.

Elite Division:

Adjudicators: Maria Nygard Molund; Sverre Olsrud; Stig Nordhagen

1. Eikanger-Bjorsvik Musikklag (Reid Gilje)

2. Manger Musikklag (Allan Withington)

3. Krohnengen (Magnus Brandseth)

4. Kleppe Musikklag (Tormod Flaten)

5. Stavanger (Ivan Meylemans)

6. Oslo Brass (Sebastian Haukas)

7. Tertnes Brass (Thorgeir Thunestvedt)

8. Jaren Hornmusikkforening (Kjetil Djonne)

9. Bjorsvik Brass (Magnus Brandseth)

Entertainment Award: Manger Musikklag

Best Soloist: Torstein Holmas (trumpet) — Kleppe Musikklag





First Division:

Adjudicators: Grethe Tonheim; Frederic Theodoloz

1. Askoy Brass (Svein Henrik Giske)

2. Oslofjord Brass (David Morton)

3. Gjallarhorn (Rune Hannisdal)

4. Sola Brass (Gwyn Evans)

5. Rong Brass (Joseph Cook)

6. Flesland Musikklag (Margie S. Antrobus)

7. Radoy Brass (Eirik Gjerdevik)

8. Montebello Brass (Huw Thomas)

9. Hasle Brass (Jon Terje Svendsen)

Entertainment Award: Oslofjord Brass

Best Soloist: Espen Westbye (cornet) — Gjallahorn





Second Division:

Adjudicator: Kenneth Crookston; Ingrid Wangsvik

1. Krohnengen Old Stars (Oyvind Raknes Nikolaisen)

2. Agder Brass (Russell Gray)

3. Haukas Musikklag (Egil Magnussen)

4. Tysnes Musikklag (Yngve Nikolaisen)

5. Alexander Brass (Gwyn Evans)

6. Oster Brass (Jane Westervik)

7. Stavanger Kommunes Korps (Morten Ovrebekk)

8. Sagvag Musikklag (No conductor)

9. Fjell Brass (Paul Fensom)

10. Stangaland Brass (Yngve Nikolaisen)

11. Lindas Brass (Ben Hirons)

12. Folleso Musikklag (Christian Breistein)

13. Bergen Brass (Thor-Arne Pedersen)

14. Gjesdal Brass (Jonas Skartveit Rogne)

15. Manger Old Star Brass (Patrik Randefalk)

16. Skui Brassband (Rune Furoy Johansen)

Entertainment Award: Oster Brass

Best Soloist: Borge Styve (cornet) — Haukas Musikklag





Third Division:

Adjudicators: Camilla Soderstrøm Tveit; Bradley McCulloch

1. Seim Musikklag (Torstein Holmas)

2. Riska Brass (Arne Stian Aarrestad)

3. Moen Musikkforening (Ole Kristian Egge)

4. Tertnes Amatorkorps (Jane Westervik)

5. Skeie Brass (Nigel Fielding)

6. Laksevag Musikkforening (Margie S. Antrobus)

7. Norheimsund Musikklag (Viljar Bjorsvik Rath)

8. Langhus Brass (Thomas W. Tengelsen)

9. Nes Musikkforening (Thorbjorn Lunde)

10. Haugaland Brass (Paul Hughes)

11. Salhus Musikklag (Thor-Arne Pedersen)

12. IMI Brass (Halvor Gaard)

13. Indre Torungen Brass Ensemble (Lars-Bjornar Strengenes)

14. Hetlevik Musikklag (Fredrick Schjeldrup)

Entertainment Award: Seim Musikklag

Best Soloist: Per Anders Bakken (Eb tuba)





Fourth Division:

Adjudicators: Arfon Owen; Odin Hagen

1. Eidsberg Brassband (Sverre Wessel Caspersen)

2. Lyshornet Brass (Torstein Avar Sollien)

3. Fitjar Musikklag (Svein Roger Koppang)

4. Randaberg Musikkorps (Espen Westbye)

5. Musikkorpset Heimdal (Linas Dakinevicius)

6. Karmsund Brass (Kristian Thulin)

7. Tasta Brass (Morten Ovrebekk)

8. Florø Hornmusikk (Torgeir Halvorsen)

9. Fjordbrass Lavik (Mari Therese Martinussen)

10. Julebygda Brass (Erlend Sannerud)

Entertainment Award: Eidsberg Brassband

Best Soloist: Heidi Haakaas (Eb Tuba)