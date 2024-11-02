Results: 2024 Wychavon Festival of Brass
Results:
Championship Section:
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 194
2. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield): 192
3. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 191
4. Wantage Silver (Chris King): 190
5. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall): 189
6. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter): 188
7. Flixton (Adie Smith): 187
8. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray): 186
9. Fulham (Sam Hairsine): 184
10. Sandhurst Silver (Josh Geddes): 183
11. Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford): 182
12. Haverhill Silver (Nathan Waterman): 181
13. Langley Band (Cliff Parker): 180
14. Blidworth Welfare (Gary Perrin): 179
15. Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott): 178
16. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 177
17. Mossley Band (Duncan Byers): 176
Winning Conductor: Ryan Watkins (Hepworth)
Entertainment Award: Lydbrook
Best Baritones: Wantage Silver
Best Percussion: Langley
Spring Festival qualification invitation: Brunel Brass
First Section:
Adjudicator: Andrea Price
1. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 194
2. Flixton (Adie Smith): 193
3. Northop Silver (Ben Coulson): 192
4. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter): 188
5. Freckleton (Adam Taylor): 187
6. Crofton Silver (Dean Jones): 186
7. Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith): 185
8. Jackfield (Ryan Richards): 184
9. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray): 183
10= Haydock Band (Mark Quinn): 182
10= Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 182
12. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson): 181
13. Harborough (Ben Smith): 180
14. Langley Band (Cliff Parker): 179
15. Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott): 177
16. Mossley Band (Duncan Byers): 176
17= Wotton-under-Edge (Jim Bennett): 174
17= Epsom & Ewell Silver (Tariq Ahmed): 174
Winning Conductor: Daniel Thomas (Blackburn & Darwen)
Entertainment Award: Blackburn & Darwen
Best Soloist: Darcy Beck (xylophone) — Lydbrook
Best Baritone Section: Northop Silver
Best Percussion: Northop Silver
Second Section:
Adjudicator: Chris Wormald
1. Cross Keys Silver (Sion Rhys Jones): 192
2. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett): 190
3. Stourport-on-Severn (Oliver Wilson): 189
4. City of Birmingham Brass (Saphran Ali): 188
5. Staines Brass (Gareth Trott): 187
6. Cinderford (Steve Kane): 186
7. Waterbeach Brass (David Minchin): 185
8. Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes): 184
9. Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham): 183
10. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas): 181
11. Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless): 180
Winning Conductor: Sion Rhys Jones (Cross Keys Silver)
Entertainment Award: Stourport on Severn
Best Soloist: Rob Spencer (cornet) — Newport Borough
Best Baritones: City of Birmingham
Best Percussion: Cross Keys Silver
Third Section:
Adjudicator: Mike Lovatt
1. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne): 189
2. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp): 180
3. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith): 178
4. Bideford Town (Mark Durham): 176
5. Wem Jubilee Band (Cathy Rutherford): 174
6. Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass (Will Haw): 173
7. Cubbington Silver (Kieron Howe): 172
8. Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless): 171
9. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (David Nicholson): 170
10. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn): 169
11. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith2) (John Murray): 168
12. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas): 167
13. Shipston Town (Alex Bland): 164
14. Ynyshir Brass (Rob Burnett): 162
15. Cheltenham Silver (Adrian Jowett): 157
Winning Conductor: Thomas Dunne
Entertainment Award: Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass
Best Soloist: Richard Warren (Verwood Concert Brass)
Best Baritones: Wem Jubilee
Best Percussion: Cleobury Mortimer
Fourth Section:
Adjudicator: Chris Wormald
1. University of Warwick Brass (Tom Stoneman): 184
2. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn): 183
3. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford): 182
4. Blaenavon Town (Alun Williams): 188
5. Shaftesbury Town Silver (Martin Hill): 180
6. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger): 179
7. Gresley Colliery Community Band (Matt Pope): 177
Winning Conductor: Tom Stoneman (University of Warwick Brass Band)
Entertainment Award: Wem Jubilee
Best Soloist: Hannah Taylor (University of Warwick Brass Band)
Best Baritones: Pillowell Silver
Best Percussion: University of Warwick Brass Band