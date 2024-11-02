Results: 2024 Wychavon Festival of Brass

Hepworth claim the entertainment honours in Evesham with section awards to Blackburn & Darwen, Cross Keys Silver, Lydney Town and University of Warwick Brass.

Hepworth led the way in Evesham

Championship Section: Adjudicator: Christopher Bond 1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 194

2. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield): 192

3. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 191

4. Wantage Silver (Chris King): 190

5. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall): 189

6. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter): 188

7. Flixton (Adie Smith): 187

8. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray): 186

9. Fulham (Sam Hairsine): 184

10. Sandhurst Silver (Josh Geddes): 183

11. Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford): 182

12. Haverhill Silver (Nathan Waterman): 181

13. Langley Band (Cliff Parker): 180

14. Blidworth Welfare (Gary Perrin): 179

15. Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott): 178

16. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 177

17. Mossley Band (Duncan Byers): 176 Winning Conductor: Ryan Watkins (Hepworth)

Entertainment Award: Lydbrook

Best Baritones: Wantage Silver

Best Percussion: Langley Spring Festival qualification invitation: Brunel Brass

First Section: Adjudicator: Andrea Price 1. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 194

2. Flixton (Adie Smith): 193

3. Northop Silver (Ben Coulson): 192

4. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter): 188

5. Freckleton (Adam Taylor): 187

6. Crofton Silver (Dean Jones): 186

7. Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith): 185

8. Jackfield (Ryan Richards): 184

9. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray): 183

10= Haydock Band (Mark Quinn): 182

10= Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 182

12. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson): 181

13. Harborough (Ben Smith): 180

14. Langley Band (Cliff Parker): 179

15. Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott): 177

16. Mossley Band (Duncan Byers): 176

17= Wotton-under-Edge (Jim Bennett): 174

17= Epsom & Ewell Silver (Tariq Ahmed): 174 Winning Conductor: Daniel Thomas (Blackburn & Darwen)

Entertainment Award: Blackburn & Darwen

Best Soloist: Darcy Beck (xylophone) — Lydbrook

Best Baritone Section: Northop Silver

Best Percussion: Northop Silver

Second Section: Adjudicator: Chris Wormald 1. Cross Keys Silver (Sion Rhys Jones): 192

2. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett): 190

3. Stourport-on-Severn (Oliver Wilson): 189

4. City of Birmingham Brass (Saphran Ali): 188

5. Staines Brass (Gareth Trott): 187

6. Cinderford (Steve Kane): 186

7. Waterbeach Brass (David Minchin): 185

8. Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes): 184

9. Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham): 183

10. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas): 181

11. Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless): 180 Winning Conductor: Sion Rhys Jones (Cross Keys Silver)

Entertainment Award: Stourport on Severn

Best Soloist: Rob Spencer (cornet) — Newport Borough

Best Baritones: City of Birmingham

Best Percussion: Cross Keys Silver

Third Section: Adjudicator: Mike Lovatt 1. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne): 189

2. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp): 180

3. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith): 178

4. Bideford Town (Mark Durham): 176

5. Wem Jubilee Band (Cathy Rutherford): 174

6. Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass (Will Haw): 173

7. Cubbington Silver (Kieron Howe): 172

8. Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless): 171

9. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (David Nicholson): 170

10. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn): 169

11. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith2) (John Murray): 168

12. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas): 167

13. Shipston Town (Alex Bland): 164

14. Ynyshir Brass (Rob Burnett): 162

15. Cheltenham Silver (Adrian Jowett): 157 Winning Conductor: Thomas Dunne

Entertainment Award: Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

Best Soloist: Richard Warren (Verwood Concert Brass)

Best Baritones: Wem Jubilee

Best Percussion: Cleobury Mortimer

Fourth Section: Adjudicator: Chris Wormald 1. University of Warwick Brass (Tom Stoneman): 184

2. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn): 183

3. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford): 182

4. Blaenavon Town (Alun Williams): 188

5. Shaftesbury Town Silver (Martin Hill): 180

6. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger): 179

7. Gresley Colliery Community Band (Matt Pope): 177 Winning Conductor: Tom Stoneman (University of Warwick Brass Band)

Entertainment Award: Wem Jubilee

Best Soloist: Hannah Taylor (University of Warwick Brass Band)

Best Baritones: Pillowell Silver

Best Percussion: University of Warwick Brass Band