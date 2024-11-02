                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2024 Wychavon Festival of Brass

Hepworth claim the entertainment honours in Evesham with section awards to Blackburn & Darwen, Cross Keys Silver, Lydney Town and University of Warwick Brass.

wycxhanon
  Hepworth led the way in Evesham

Saturday, 02 November 2024

        

Results: 2024 Wychavon Festival of Brass

Results:


Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 194
2. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield): 192
3. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 191
4. Wantage Silver (Chris King): 190
5. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall): 189
6. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter): 188
7. Flixton (Adie Smith): 187
8. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray): 186
9. Fulham (Sam Hairsine): 184
10. Sandhurst Silver (Josh Geddes): 183
11. Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford): 182
12. Haverhill Silver (Nathan Waterman): 181
13. Langley Band (Cliff Parker): 180
14. Blidworth Welfare (Gary Perrin): 179
15. Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott): 178
16. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 177
17. Mossley Band (Duncan Byers): 176

Winning Conductor: Ryan Watkins (Hepworth)
Entertainment Award: Lydbrook
Best Baritones: Wantage Silver
Best Percussion: Langley

Spring Festival qualification invitation: Brunel Brass


First Section:

Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 194
2. Flixton (Adie Smith): 193
3. Northop Silver (Ben Coulson): 192
4. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter): 188
5. Freckleton (Adam Taylor): 187
6. Crofton Silver (Dean Jones): 186
7. Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith): 185
8. Jackfield (Ryan Richards): 184
9. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray): 183
10= Haydock Band (Mark Quinn): 182
10= Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 182
12. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson): 181
13. Harborough (Ben Smith): 180
14. Langley Band (Cliff Parker): 179
15. Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott): 177
16. Mossley Band (Duncan Byers): 176
17= Wotton-under-Edge (Jim Bennett): 174
17= Epsom & Ewell Silver (Tariq Ahmed): 174

Winning Conductor: Daniel Thomas (Blackburn & Darwen)
Entertainment Award: Blackburn & Darwen
Best Soloist: Darcy Beck (xylophone) — Lydbrook
Best Baritone Section: Northop Silver
Best Percussion: Northop Silver


Second Section:

Adjudicator: Chris Wormald

1. Cross Keys Silver (Sion Rhys Jones): 192
2. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett): 190
3. Stourport-on-Severn (Oliver Wilson): 189
4. City of Birmingham Brass (Saphran Ali): 188
5. Staines Brass (Gareth Trott): 187
6. Cinderford (Steve Kane): 186
7. Waterbeach Brass (David Minchin): 185
8. Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes): 184
9. Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham): 183
10. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas): 181
11. Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless): 180

Winning Conductor: Sion Rhys Jones (Cross Keys Silver)
Entertainment Award: Stourport on Severn
Best Soloist: Rob Spencer (cornet) — Newport Borough
Best Baritones: City of Birmingham
Best Percussion: Cross Keys Silver


Third Section:

Adjudicator: Mike Lovatt

1. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne): 189
2. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp): 180
3. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith): 178
4. Bideford Town (Mark Durham): 176
5. Wem Jubilee Band (Cathy Rutherford): 174
6. Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass (Will Haw): 173
7. Cubbington Silver (Kieron Howe): 172
8. Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless): 171
9. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (David Nicholson): 170
10. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn): 169
11. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith2) (John Murray): 168
12. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas): 167
13. Shipston Town (Alex Bland): 164
14. Ynyshir Brass (Rob Burnett): 162
15. Cheltenham Silver (Adrian Jowett): 157

Winning Conductor: Thomas Dunne
Entertainment Award: Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass
Best Soloist: Richard Warren (Verwood Concert Brass)
Best Baritones: Wem Jubilee
Best Percussion: Cleobury Mortimer


Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Chris Wormald

1. University of Warwick Brass (Tom Stoneman): 184
2. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn): 183
3. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford): 182
4. Blaenavon Town (Alun Williams): 188
5. Shaftesbury Town Silver (Martin Hill): 180
6. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger): 179
7. Gresley Colliery Community Band (Matt Pope): 177

Winning Conductor: Tom Stoneman (University of Warwick Brass Band)
Entertainment Award: Wem Jubilee
Best Soloist: Hannah Taylor (University of Warwick Brass Band)
Best Baritones: Pillowell Silver
Best Percussion: University of Warwick Brass Band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

wycxhanon

Results: 2024 Wychavon Festival of Brass

November 2 • Hepworth claim the entertainment honours in Evesham with section awards to Blackburn & Darwen, Cross Keys Silver, Lydney Town and University of Warwick Brass.

siddis

Results: 2024 SIDDIS Entertainment Championship

November 2 • Eikanger claims a hat-trick of wins in Stavanger with divisions spoils going to Askoy Brass, Krohnengen Old Stars, Seim Musikklag and Eidsberg Brassband

siddis

Norwegian entertainers ready for SIDDIS

October 31 • 58 bands will take to the various stages in Stavanger this weekend to showcase their entertainment programme talents.

siddis

Wobplay to bring Siddis entertainment into homes

October 30 • The premier Norwegian brass band entertainment contest can be enjoyed anywhere in the world this weekend.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 November • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St. London SE10 8NA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - The Houghton Weavers

Saturday 9 November • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Contest: 47th Brass in Concert

Saturday 16 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Amesbury Town Band

October 31 • All our sections can do with a little help, especially in the front, and back, row of cornets. We're a non-contesting band, we play for the enjoyment of the music.

Llandudno Town Band

October 29 • Llandudno Town Band - An ambitious highly respected band just requires a horn/baritone, bass and possibly a cornet for a full compliment. Rehearses every Monday alongside our creative 2nd rehearsal, starting in the New Year known as Thursday Live.

Welwyn Garden City Band

October 28 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band (Second Section from January 2025). Following our appearance at the National Finals in Cheltenham in September, we now have a vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top