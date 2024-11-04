Result: 2024 Borders Entertainment Contest

An A star performance from Annan Town claimed the honours at Innerleithen as they too the entertainment title.

Report to follow.

Result:

Adjudicators: Sheona White, Anne Crookston

1. Annan Town (Andrew Warriner)

2. Broxburn & Livingston (Jim Bone)

3. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)

4. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley)

5. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)

6. St Ronan's Silver (Chris Shanks)

7. Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black)

8. Shotts St Patrick's Brass (Andy Shaw)

9. Coalburn Intermediate (Gareth Bowman)

10. Peebles Burgh (Caroline Farren)

11. Whitburn Heartlands (Peter Holmes)

12. Penicuik Silver (Jess Purbrick)

13. Hawick Saxhorn (Andrew Holland)

Galashiels Town (Stuart Black)

Awards:



Entertainment Prize: Langholm Town

Best First Section Band: No award

Best Second Section Band: Annan Town

Best Third Section Band: Langholm Town

Best Fourth Section Band: Coalburn Intermediate

Highest placed Borders Band: Jedforest Instrumental

Best Soloist: Ash Paton (cornet) — Renfrew Burgh

Best Instrumentalist: (euphonium) — Annan Town

Best Solo Cornet: Ash Paton (Renfrew Burgh)

Best Basses: Annan Town

Best Percussion: Jedforest Instrumental

Best Deportment: Renfrew Burgh