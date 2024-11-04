                 

*
banner

News

Result: 2024 Borders Entertainment Contest

An A star performance from Annan Town claimed the honours at Innerleithen as they too the entertainment title.

Annan
  Annan Town claimed the title in Innerleithen

Monday, 04 November 2024

        

Report to follow.

Result:

Adjudicators: Sheona White, Anne Crookston

1. Annan Town (Andrew Warriner)
2. Broxburn & Livingston (Jim Bone)
3. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)
4. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley)
5. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)
6. St Ronan's Silver (Chris Shanks)
7. Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black)
8. Shotts St Patrick's Brass (Andy Shaw)
9. Coalburn Intermediate (Gareth Bowman)
10. Peebles Burgh (Caroline Farren)
11. Whitburn Heartlands (Peter Holmes)
12. Penicuik Silver (Jess Purbrick)
13. Hawick Saxhorn (Andrew Holland)

Galashiels Town (Stuart Black)

Awards:


Entertainment Prize: Langholm Town

Best First Section Band: No award
Best Second Section Band: Annan Town
Best Third Section Band: Langholm Town
Best Fourth Section Band: Coalburn Intermediate
Highest placed Borders Band: Jedforest Instrumental

Best Soloist: Ash Paton (cornet) — Renfrew Burgh
Best Instrumentalist: (euphonium) — Annan Town
Best Solo Cornet: Ash Paton (Renfrew Burgh)
Best Basses: Annan Town
Best Percussion: Jedforest Instrumental
Best Deportment: Renfrew Burgh

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Annan

Result: 2024 Borders Entertainment Contest

November 4 • An A star performance from Annan Town claimed the honours at Innerleithen as they too the entertainment title.

swbba

Result: 2024 SWBBA Contest

November 4 • An enjoyable day of cross border own-choice battles sees the SWBBA title head to over the River Severn to City of Cardiff (M1)

wycxhanon

Results: 2024 Wychavon Festival of Brass

November 2 • Hepworth claim the entertainment honours in Evesham with section awards to Blackburn & Darwen, Cross Keys Silver, Lydney Town and University of Warwick Brass.

siddis

Results: 2024 SIDDIS Entertainment Championship

November 2 • Eikanger claims a hat-trick of wins in Stavanger with divisions spoils going to Askoy Brass, Krohnengen Old Stars, Seim Musikklag and Eidsberg Brassband

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 November • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St. London SE10 8NA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - The Houghton Weavers

Saturday 9 November • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Contest: 47th Brass in Concert

Saturday 16 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

November 4 • Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a couple of cornet players. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If youâ€™re a team player, get in touchâ€¦..NOW!!

Brunel Brass Organisation

November 4 • We're looking for a TENOR HORN player to join us, following invitation to the Spring Festival 2025. . We are a friendly and dedicated band with many contesting ambitions.

Hucknall & Linby Brass

November 4 • Hucknall& Linby Band ( 1 section ) are looking for a Bflat bass player to strengthen the ranks. We rehearse on Thursday 7.30 - 9.30 in Hucknall, Nottingham.

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top