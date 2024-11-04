Result: 2024 Borders Entertainment Contest

Report to follow.
Result:
Adjudicators: Sheona White, Anne Crookston
1. Annan Town (Andrew Warriner)
2. Broxburn & Livingston (Jim Bone)
3. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)
4. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley)
5. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)
6. St Ronan's Silver (Chris Shanks)
7. Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black)
8. Shotts St Patrick's Brass (Andy Shaw)
9. Coalburn Intermediate (Gareth Bowman)
10. Peebles Burgh (Caroline Farren)
11. Whitburn Heartlands (Peter Holmes)
12. Penicuik Silver (Jess Purbrick)
13. Hawick Saxhorn (Andrew Holland)
Galashiels Town (Stuart Black)
Awards:
Entertainment Prize: Langholm Town
Best First Section Band: No award
Best Second Section Band: Annan Town
Best Third Section Band: Langholm Town
Best Fourth Section Band: Coalburn Intermediate
Highest placed Borders Band: Jedforest Instrumental
Best Soloist: Ash Paton (cornet) — Renfrew Burgh
Best Instrumentalist: (euphonium) — Annan Town
Best Solo Cornet: Ash Paton (Renfrew Burgh)
Best Basses: Annan Town
Best Percussion: Jedforest Instrumental
Best Deportment: Renfrew Burgh