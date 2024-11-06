Brighouse stars inspire in East Anglia

Players from Brighouse & Rastrick Band led the tutoring on the recent East Anglian BBA Brass Training Day in Norwich.

The East Anglian Brass Band Association recently held its annual Brass Training Day at Hellesdon High School in Norwich.

Approximately 50 delegates had enrolled for the course which was led by Course Leader Mike Eccles and colleagues from Brighouse & Rastrick Band, Tom Smith, Bethan Plant, Chris Robertson, Ellena Newton and Shaun Crowther.

Delegates enjoyed rehearsing works such as 'Abide With Me', 'Run to the Hills', 'Be Thou My Vision', 'Nightingale Dances', and 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood'. They also accompanied Tom Smith Delegates on the cornet solo 'The Paragon'.