                 

*
banner

News

Brighouse stars inspire in East Anglia

Players from Brighouse & Rastrick Band led the tutoring on the recent East Anglian BBA Brass Training Day in Norwich.

Brighouse
  Players from the band led the course as tutors

Wednesday, 06 November 2024

        

The East Anglian Brass Band Association recently held its annual Brass Training Day at Hellesdon High School in Norwich.

Approximately 50 delegates had enrolled for the course which was led by Course Leader Mike Eccles and colleagues from Brighouse & Rastrick Band, Tom Smith, Bethan Plant, Chris Robertson, Ellena Newton and Shaun Crowther.

Delegates enjoyed rehearsing works such as 'Abide With Me', 'Run to the Hills', 'Be Thou My Vision', 'Nightingale Dances', and 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood'. They also accompanied Tom Smith Delegates on the cornet solo 'The Paragon'.

        

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

National s

Kapitol Music Panel responds to percussion questions

November 6 • The Music Panel of the National Championships of Great Britain has give its official response to the questions asked about percussion requirements for test pieces.

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Sleigh Ride Suite (Leopold Mozart arr. Alex McGee)

November 6 • Why not place a little festive Mozart into your band concerts this Christmas?

Brighouse

Brighouse stars inspire in East Anglia

November 6 • Players from Brighouse & Rastrick Band led the tutoring on the recent East Anglian BBA Brass Training Day in Norwich.

Julien Bayley

New solo euph at Leyland

November 6 • Julian Bayley is the new solo euphonium at Leyland Band

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - The Houghton Weavers

Saturday 9 November • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Contest: 47th Brass in Concert

Saturday 16 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Vacancies »

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

November 6 • Looking for a Euphonium to complete the section.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

November 5 • Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires an Eb bass to join our Championship Section band. Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Besses o'th' Barn Band

November 5 • Under the direction of David W Ashworth, we are making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. We require three percussionists , a Bb Bass and one Back Row Cornet to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest.

Pro Cards »

Dr Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Marketing Lead, Denis Wick & Alliance Products; Artist at Michael Rath Instruments

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top