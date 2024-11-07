ConsTest set for Birmingham return

The popular contest will returning to Birmingham next April — but you will have to be quick to book a slot.

The ConsTest Contest will return to Birmingham next year with the event taking place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Saturday April 12th.

Run by Mikey Foley-Hall, it has quickly become one of the most popular additions to the calendar, with its inventive presentation geared towards the needs of the bands and audience on the day.



This will once again see a pre-draw and open adjudication for the own-choice test piece performances for bands covering all five nationally graded sections. The adjudicators will be Alan Morrison and Ryan Watkins.

Limited

Speaking to 4BR, Mikey Foley-Hall said. "At present we envisage that entry is limited to 3 bands per section to accommodate a total of 15 bands.

However, we are open to expanding this depending on concrete competitive interest from bands. This is an inclusive event for all levels, but we are also flexible with our thinking and would welcome feedback and opinions on how we can build on our success."

Entry will open on November 8th and will close on January 7th 2025.

Opportunities

Mikey Foley-Hall added: "ConsTest is also incredibly proud to expand on the prize pot, working with companies such as Geneva and Denis Wick, and so in addition to the usual cash prizes and awards there are vouchers and musical opportunities too."

If anyone would like to talk to the organisers about volunteering opportunity, or sponsorship, please contact: constestopen@gmail.com





More information

For more information, go to: www.constest.co.uk

To find the Entry Forms and Information Pack go to: www.constest.co.uk/information