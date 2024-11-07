Concerns grow over music provision in Scotland

Campaigners are asking the Scottish Government Minister to intervene as one local authority considers 'arms-length' music provision for children.

Concerns over the way in which music instruction tuition is being provided throughout Scotland has once again been raised by campaigners.

It follows the announcement that East Ayrshire Council is considering transferring its provision to children to an 'arms-length' leisure trust.

Intervene

Campaigners are now asking the Scottish Government's Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth of the SNP to intervene, as they argue that the plan, which has now been approved by councillors is potentially illegal and could lead to severe impacts on over 13 full-time equivalent jobs.

It was reported in The Scotsman newspaper that the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) trade union had also condemned the decision to "privatise" the service.

They stated that it had been "forced through with little or no meaningful consultation", and that it would "completely alter the employment status" of the instructors.

Legality

The question of legality is said to focus on whether local authorities are obligated to provide music tuition under current education law.

The council stated that it has reviewed the legal position and insisted that the delivery through the East Ayrshire Leisure Trust created in 2013 would see the service delivered "on our behalf" as the provision to younger pupils was deemed as being "non-statutory".

Incoherent

The Scotsman newspaper reported that well known campaigner Alastair Orr described the distinction as an "intellectually incoherent position", and that all music tuition in schools should be considered "education" under the law, regardless of the age or stage of the pupils.

However, East Ayrshire Council leader Douglas Reid was reported as saying: "In the current financial climate, it is important that we are receptive to new ways of service delivery, to help us preserve resources and assets better to enhance the overall leisure and wellbeing experience."

Own decisions

Meanwhile, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: "The Scottish Government has transformed instrumental music tuition in Scotland's schools by funding councils to eradicate unfair music tuition charges.

It is for individual councils to make decisions around their own provision."