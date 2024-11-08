Student addition to BiC musical attractions

The UniBrass Shield winner University of Lancaster Brass will give early morning visitors a musical boost ahead of the competitive action.

The UniBrass Foundation has told 4BR of their delight that the University of Lancaster Brass Band will play an active musical role at the Brass in Concert Championships in Gateshead next weekend.

The 2024 UniBrass Shield Champion will perform their winning UniBrass programme set on the concourse of The Glasshouse International Centre for Music at 10.00am on Saturday 16th November.

It will see a reprise of their inventive theme based on the infamous Pendle Witch Trails, as well as new repertoire that will give the audience a great start to what promises to be a full day of brass entertainment.

Welcome

Nigel Stevens, CEO of Brass in Concert, said: "We're delighted to welcome the band to be part of such a prestigious event as it further enhances our relationship with the UniBrass Championships.

This highlights the incredible talent coming through university bands, and we look forward to this relationship continuing for many years to come."

Opportunity

In response, UniBrass Trustee Board Chairperson, Thomas Hicken, added: "It's fantastic to be able to work with Brass in Concert to provide a truly unique opportunity to showcase university brass band music making.

We hope the audience enjoys a great musical addition to a fantastic day."

There are still tickets available for the Brass in Concert and Youth Brass in Concert Championships, but you had better be quick...

Tickets:

https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/47th-brass-in-concert-championship/

https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/brass-in-concert-2024-youth-brass-in-concert/