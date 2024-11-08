                 

*
banner

News

Student addition to BiC musical attractions

The UniBrass Shield winner University of Lancaster Brass will give early morning visitors a musical boost ahead of the competitive action.

Lancaster
  The UniBrass Shield champion will welcome early morning guests to the event

Friday, 08 November 2024

        

The UniBrass Foundation has told 4BR of their delight that the University of Lancaster Brass Band will play an active musical role at the Brass in Concert Championships in Gateshead next weekend.

The 2024 UniBrass Shield Champion will perform their winning UniBrass programme set on the concourse of The Glasshouse International Centre for Music at 10.00am on Saturday 16th November.

It will see a reprise of their inventive theme based on the infamous Pendle Witch Trails, as well as new repertoire that will give the audience a great start to what promises to be a full day of brass entertainment.

Welcome

Nigel Stevens, CEO of Brass in Concert, said: "We're delighted to welcome the band to be part of such a prestigious event as it further enhances our relationship with the UniBrass Championships.

This highlights the incredible talent coming through university bands, and we look forward to this relationship continuing for many years to come."

Opportunity

In response, UniBrass Trustee Board Chairperson, Thomas Hicken, added: "It's fantastic to be able to work with Brass in Concert to provide a truly unique opportunity to showcase university brass band music making.

We hope the audience enjoys a great musical addition to a fantastic day."

There are still tickets available for the Brass in Concert and Youth Brass in Concert Championships, but you had better be quick...

Tickets:

https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/47th-brass-in-concert-championship/

https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/brass-in-concert-2024-youth-brass-in-concert/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Hillson support for NYBBGB Bursary scheme

November 8 • Former player Richard Hillson has persuaded friends and family to help support his musical fund raising for the NYBBGB Bursary scheme

Lancaster

Student addition to BiC musical attractions

November 8 • The UniBrass Shield winner University of Lancaster Brass will give early morning visitors a musical boost ahead of the competitive action.

BlechKlang

BlechKLANG looks to break down banding borders

November 8 • Brass Band BlechKLANG inspires future brass band musicians close to the eastern border of Germany

Dobcross

Dobcross look to future built on long term foundations

November 8 • MD Jason Smith and Dobcross Silver are determined to build on the solid foundations that have been put in place over the last five years together.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - The Houghton Weavers

Saturday 9 November • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Contest: 47th Brass in Concert

Saturday 16 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Vacancies »

Littleport Brass Band

November 8 • Littleport Band are looking for enthusiastic and talented 1st baritone and 2nd trombone players. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious and friendly. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room..

Dobcross Silver Band

November 8 • The successful Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for an all round PERCUSSIONIST. You will join an already successful, contest prize winning section! Programs suited to ensure lots of. participation so you are never bored!

Dobcross Silver Band

November 8 • Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of SOLO BARITONE. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player that likes fun banding, get in touch.

Pro Cards »

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top