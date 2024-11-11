                 

News

Galuska elected to Ivors Senate

Joe Galuska has told 4BR that he aims to get a brass band voice heard with his election to the 40 strong high profile Ivors Senate.

Ivors
  Joe Galuska will be part of the 40 strong Ivors Senate

Monday, 11 November 2024

        

The Ivors Academy has announced a new Senate of 40 high profile songwriters and composers to champion music creators.

They include Joe Galuska, who has a background in the brass band world having played with Rothwell Temperance, Filton Concert Brass and Besses o' th' Barn as well as writing several works for the brass band brass medium including the A4 Brass Quartet.

Representatives

The film and documentary music creator joins a line-up of musicians, songwriters and composers that include pop stars Paloma Faith and Tinie Tempah, as well as composers Tansay Davies, Dave Arnold and songwriter Keith Ayling.

Elected by members, the Senate represents the interests and rights of songwriters and composers. Its views and priorities inform the approach of the Ivors Academy's governance and provides critical insight and feedback on issues facing the industry.

These includes shaping policy, public affairs and campaigns around topics such as Artificial Intelligence, fair creator remuneration, and the future of public arts funding.

The Senate will now meet and elect up to 11 of their members to the Board of Directors.

Shape future

Speaking to 4BR about his election to the high profile body, Joe told 4BR: "It is a great privilege to be able to communicate and work with so many leading figures — and all as keen as I am to make sure we shape the future for the benefit of creators in all musical genres.

I also want the voice of brass banding to be heard and have already made valuable contacts within the Senate. This is the type of proactive approach that can really influence policy makers, provide critical insight and drive fair and progressive change."

I also want the voice of brass banding to be heard and have already made valuable contacts within the SenateJoe Galuska

Strengthen voice

Speaking about the Senate, Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy said: "I'm delighted with the outcome of the election and also the member engagement throughout the process.

Alongside other issues, our new Senate will strengthen our voice in addressing the potential threat of AI, with lobbying the new Government to fix streaming and ensuring media composers sign fairer contracts."

He added: "It has never been more important to effectively advocate for the crucial role of songwriters and composers — they are the backbone of the music industry yet remain undervalued."

        

