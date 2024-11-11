                 

*
EverReady welcomes new signings

The North East band welcomes back Kate Malcolm and new signing Nic Tempest-Hall.

Monday, 11 November 2024

        

The EverReady Band has welcomed the return of flugel player Kate Malcolm as well as the new signing of Nic Tempest-Hall on cornet.

Return

Kate who hails from a renowned EverReady banding family left the North East to go to university in 2015, joining Redbridge Brass.

Following a short break from playing she now returns to the role that she filled with distinction between 2017 and 2022, combining her banding with her professional life as an NHS Operating Department Practitioner in Trauma & Orthopaedics.

Thanks and welcome

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We would like to thank Gavin Brown for his outstanding performances on flugel. We're also delighted that he will now enjoy his playing or cornet.

The band also welcomes Nic Tempest-Hall on cornet. The experienced player has played instruments from soprano to trombone and has most recently enjoyed his banding with Trimdon Brass.

Nic currently teaches Beginner Brass at Seaham Music Academy and is one of the trumpet players at Smalltown Brass.

        

