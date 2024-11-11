                 

John McCabe book of letters published

A new book of correspondence between composer John McCabe and leading musical figures has just bene published.

mCabe
  McCabe was described as one of Britain's finest composers in the past half century

A new book that comprises an extensive compilation of letters of composer John McCabe CBE has been published.

Entitled, 'So Written to After-Times' — John McCabe — A Life in Letters, it is published by Forsyth, the renowned music store.

Compilation

McCabe who passed away in 2015, and who was described as "one of Britain's finest composers in the past half century" wrote a small but hugely significant output of brass band works — including 'Images' (1978), 'Cloudcatcher Fells' (1982), 'Salamander' (1994) and 'The Maunsell Forts' (2002).

The book comprises letters and extracts between John McCabe and eminent composers and performers and offers a fascinating, intimate disclosure of the thoughts of a hugely respected and influential figure of British music.

Compiled by his widow, Monica, they range from the academic to the frivolous, to and from the likes of Benjamin Britten, Sir John Barbirolli, Ursula Vaughan Williams, Andre Previn, Beryl Bainbridge, David Bintley and Richard Rodney Bennett.

Lives and personalities

Speaking about its publication, Monica McCabe told 4BR: "When John died, within his archive was a great trove of letters and postcards, faxes and emails. I was fascinated by the material, not least because of the side-glimpses it gave on the lives and personalities of so many of his colleagues and friends in the music profession.

These contemporary writings illuminate the private, as opposed to the public and formal personas of creative artists.

The first letter dates from 1948, a kindly one from a leading organist of the time in NW England, replying to a naive letter from the 8-year-old John, with ambitions to be a composer."

Courage and sadness

Monica added: "There are letters of courage and sadness from William Mathias, and from Angela Simpson, wife of Robert Simpson, about the terminal illnesses of the two composers.

There is also much frivolous and entertaining writing, especially from Richard Rodney Bennett — but also the help and encouragement John gave to several women composers, as well as the recognition of their skills, including Grace Williams

John's last letter is a poignant one, addressed to his friends. As he said, I feel so fortunate that I have been able to spend my life doing what I always wanted to do."

To purchase

https://www.forsyths.co.uk/345547-and-so-written-to-after-times-john-mccabe-a-life-in-letters.html

        

mCabe

