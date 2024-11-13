                 

Senzoku Gakuen return for Childs

The Black Dyke Band Director of Music returns to Senzoku Gakuen College of Music in Tokyo to round off trip to Japan in memorable fashion.

Prof Childs
  Prof Childs with Masanori Fukuda andProf Emeritus, Takeo Yamamoto.

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

        

Black Dyke Band Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs rounded off his trip to Japan where he led the Queensbury band on a hugely successful concert tour, with a personal visit to link up with the Senzoku Gakuen College of Music in Tokyo.

The opportunity to make a welcome return came in being invited to help lead the 59th 'British Brass' Concert inspired by Prof Emeritus, Takeo Yamamoto.

Packed hall

The event was held at Tokyo's majestic Maeda Hall which was packed with brass band fans who enjoyed a wide ranging programme that included Peter Graham's 'Triquetra' and 'Windows of the World', Edward Gregson's 'An Age of Kings' and the finale from Saint Saens 'Organ Symphony'.

Speaking to 4BR about the visit, Senzoku's Brass Band Director Masanori Fukuda said: "It was an honour to invite the college's visiting Professor once again, especially after it followed an inspirational tour with his magnificent Black Dyke Band."

He added: "It was a huge bonus for us all that Professor Childs was part of this event and was able to speak to us about his band and the opportunities that there are for brass band students at the Royal Northern College of Music."

It was an huge honour to be invited back to the Senzoku Gakuen College of Music and to share the podium with the legendary figure of Prof. Emeritus Takeo YamamotoProf Nicholas Childs

Pondasher fans

Both before and after the concert Prof Childs was inundated with requests for autographs and photos from what has become the biggest unofficial 'Pondasher' fan club in the world.

He told 4BR: "The Black Dyke Band tour was without question the biggest and most successful ever undertaken by a band to Japan, and the reception and warmth of hospitality we received from our hosts was incredible.

It was an huge honour to be invited back to the Senzoku Gakuen College of Music and to share the podium with the legendary figure of Prof. Emeritus Takeo Yamamoto.

Each time I return I am amazed by the talent and progress made by students in the study and performance of brass band repertoire — and I really can't wait to return once more with Black Dyke Band."

        





