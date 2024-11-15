                 

*
banner

News

2025 RNCM International Brass Band Festival tickets now on sale

World class bands and soloists, discussion and interviews form a full weekend on showcase brass playing at the RNCM in January.

RNCM
  The festival takes place over the weekend of the 24th to 26th January

Friday, 15 November 2024

        

Tickets for the 2025 RNCM International Brass Band Festival have now gone on sale with the opportunity for fans and supporters to grab their seats early.

The event takes place over the weekend of Friday 24th January to Sunday 26th January and will features performances from Athena Brass, Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Cory, Foden's, Junior RNCM Brass Band, Macclesfield Youth Band, RNCM Brass Band and Tredegar.

Featured soloists this year include Ian Bousfield, David Childs, Ben Goldsheider, Ashley Hall-Tighe, Bente Illevold; Tim de Maeseneer, Jen Oliverio, Gail Robertson, Tom Smith, Tommy Tynan.

There are also discussion panels and interviews and added musical atrtactions.

Book now:


To book early go to:

Friday: 24th January
Festival Prelude: A Saxhorn Renaissance

6.15pm
Free
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=14001

Foden's Band

Conductor: Michael Fowles
Soloist: Tim de Maeseneer
7.30pm
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=13401

Saturday 25th January:

Athena Brass

Conductor: Jessica Sneeringer
Soloists: Jen Oliverio; Ashley Hall-Tighe; Bente Illevold; Gail Robertson
11.00am
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=13601

4Barsrest Interview with David Bremner

Free
1.30pm
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=17601

Tredegar Band

Conductor: Ian Porthouse
Soloist: Ben Goldsheider
3.00pm
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=13801

Junior RNCM Brass Band

Conductor: Les Neish
4.45pm
Free
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=16401

Black Dyke Band

Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs
Soloists: Ian Bousfield, David Childs
7.30pm
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=16601


Sunday 26th January

RNCM Brass Band

Conductor: Katrina Marzella-Wheeler
11.00am
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=16801

Macclesfield Youth Band

Conductor: Louise Renshaw
1.30pm
Free
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=17001

Cory Band

Conductor: Philip Harper
Soloist: Tommy Tynan
3.00pm
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=16802

Brass Bands England Discussion

4.45pm
Free
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=17201

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Conductor: David Bremner
Soloist: Tom Smith
6.30pm
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=17401

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

RNCM

2025 RNCM International Brass Band Festival tickets now on sale

November 15 • World class bands and soloists, discussion and interviews form a full weekend on showcase brass playing at the RNCM in January.

Superbrass

Superbrass Saturday: Festive Fanfare (Tony Swainson)

November 15 • An ideal early weekend treat for the festive season from those clever musical elves at Superbrass.

Sage

Minus 30 and dropping in Gateshead

November 15 • It nothing to do with the temperature, but the ever decreasing number of available seats left to snap up to enjoy the action at the Brass in Concert Championships on Saturday

BBE

BBE call for passionate brass banding trustees

November 15 • If you want to contribute to helping the banding community Brass Bands England wants to hear from you about becoming a trustee.

What's on »

Contest: 47th Brass in Concert

Saturday 16 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

York Railway Institute Band - Voices & Brass Christmas Spectacular

Saturday 14 December • Selby Abbey YO8 4PU

Vacancies »

Llandudno Town Band

November 15 • Require a baritone / horn, bass and 2nd percussion to complete our line up. Our band has consolidated into an enthusiastic strong outfit. We have a junior band working along the local education authority.

Dobcross Silver Band

November 14 • Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a couple of cornet players. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player looking for a change of scenery , get in touch.

Barnsley Brass

November 13 • Barnsley Brass requires an Eb bass player.. We are based in Worsbrough Bridge on the A61 just south of Barnsley.. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday evenings at 8pm in our purpose built bandroom..

Pro Cards »

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top