2025 RNCM International Brass Band Festival tickets now on sale

Tickets for the 2025 RNCM International Brass Band Festival have now gone on sale with the opportunity for fans and supporters to grab their seats early.
The event takes place over the weekend of Friday 24th January to Sunday 26th January and will features performances from Athena Brass, Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Cory, Foden's, Junior RNCM Brass Band, Macclesfield Youth Band, RNCM Brass Band and Tredegar.
Featured soloists this year include Ian Bousfield, David Childs, Ben Goldsheider, Ashley Hall-Tighe, Bente Illevold; Tim de Maeseneer, Jen Oliverio, Gail Robertson, Tom Smith, Tommy Tynan.
There are also discussion panels and interviews and added musical atrtactions.
Book now:
To book early go to:
Friday: 24th January
Festival Prelude: A Saxhorn Renaissance
6.15pm
Free
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=14001
Foden's Band
Conductor: Michael Fowles
Soloist: Tim de Maeseneer
7.30pm
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=13401
Saturday 25th January:
Athena Brass
Conductor: Jessica Sneeringer
Soloists: Jen Oliverio; Ashley Hall-Tighe; Bente Illevold; Gail Robertson
11.00am
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=13601
4Barsrest Interview with David Bremner
Free
1.30pm
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=17601
Tredegar Band
Conductor: Ian Porthouse
Soloist: Ben Goldsheider
3.00pm
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=13801
Junior RNCM Brass Band
Conductor: Les Neish
4.45pm
Free
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=16401
Black Dyke Band
Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs
Soloists: Ian Bousfield, David Childs
7.30pm
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=16601
Sunday 26th January
RNCM Brass Band
Conductor: Katrina Marzella-Wheeler
11.00am
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=16801
Macclesfield Youth Band
Conductor: Louise Renshaw
1.30pm
Free
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=17001
Cory Band
Conductor: Philip Harper
Soloist: Tommy Tynan
3.00pm
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=16802
Brass Bands England Discussion
4.45pm
Free
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=17201
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
Conductor: David Bremner
Soloist: Tom Smith
6.30pm
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=17401