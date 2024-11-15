2025 RNCM International Brass Band Festival tickets now on sale

World class bands and soloists, discussion and interviews form a full weekend on showcase brass playing at the RNCM in January.

Tickets for the 2025 RNCM International Brass Band Festival have now gone on sale with the opportunity for fans and supporters to grab their seats early.

The event takes place over the weekend of Friday 24th January to Sunday 26th January and will features performances from Athena Brass, Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Cory, Foden's, Junior RNCM Brass Band, Macclesfield Youth Band, RNCM Brass Band and Tredegar.

Featured soloists this year include Ian Bousfield, David Childs, Ben Goldsheider, Ashley Hall-Tighe, Bente Illevold; Tim de Maeseneer, Jen Oliverio, Gail Robertson, Tom Smith, Tommy Tynan.

There are also discussion panels and interviews and added musical atrtactions.

Book now:



To book early go to:

Friday: 24th January

Festival Prelude: A Saxhorn Renaissance

6.15pm

Free

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=14001

Foden's Band

Conductor: Michael Fowles

Soloist: Tim de Maeseneer

7.30pm

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=13401

Saturday 25th January:

Athena Brass

Conductor: Jessica Sneeringer

Soloists: Jen Oliverio; Ashley Hall-Tighe; Bente Illevold; Gail Robertson

11.00am

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=13601

4Barsrest Interview with David Bremner

Free

1.30pm

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=17601

Tredegar Band

Conductor: Ian Porthouse

Soloist: Ben Goldsheider

3.00pm

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=13801

Junior RNCM Brass Band

Conductor: Les Neish

4.45pm

Free

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=16401

Black Dyke Band

Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs

Soloists: Ian Bousfield, David Childs

7.30pm

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=16601





Sunday 26th January

RNCM Brass Band

Conductor: Katrina Marzella-Wheeler

11.00am

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=16801

Macclesfield Youth Band

Conductor: Louise Renshaw

1.30pm

Free

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=17001

Cory Band

Conductor: Philip Harper

Soloist: Tommy Tynan

3.00pm

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=16802

Brass Bands England Discussion

4.45pm

Free

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=17201

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Conductor: David Bremner

Soloist: Tom Smith

6.30pm

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/basket/?instance_id=17401