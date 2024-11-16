Report & Result: 2024 Brass in Concert Championship

Cory return in magnificent fashion to reclaim Brass in Concert title in Gateshead.

A sold-out audience at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music saw Cory return to the Brass in Concert Championship in 'Magnificent' winning fashion.

Their ninth title success once again confirmed their command of the distillation process of entertainment contesting; Philip Harper mixing the essential ingredients of quality playing and polished presentation with savvy commercial accessibility to produce a winning formula based on the iconic John Sturgess cowboy movie.

Magnificent Seven

His 'Magnificent Seven' (made up of Tom 'The Cornet Kid' Hutchinson, 'Sundance Sykes', 'Yul Glynner' and friends) were pitched against the evil tuba totting baddie Tommy Tynan as 'Calvera', with the MDs narrative lead backed by music from Elmer Bernstein and Billy Joel to Silverstre Revueltas and Queen.

It had a familiar programmatic excellence few can match (first seen with their 'Jungle Book' and 'Treasure Island' BiC triumphs, with this now forming the second part of their 'Christmas Carol trilogy' concept).

Each adjudication box was ticked to aid strengths and offset weaknesses; the second-place finishes for 'Quality of Performance' and 'Programme Content' aided by a first and second place mark for 'Entertainment & Presentation'.

And whilst it may not have been as clear cut as other BiC victories, few would argue that it wasn't right in the shootout mix as Philip Harper drew an enthusiastic audience into the performance itself — from the handing out of stick-on badges to his 'hug a rival' plea for peaceful post conflict reconciliation.

Prize packages

The result was a £4,500 prize package to fill the saddle bags back to Wales, as well as awards for 'Entertainment & Presentation' (for a sixth time), 'Winning Conductor' (the eighth time for Philip Harper), 'Best Euphonium' (Glyn Williams his ninth) and 'Best Baritone' (Joel Collier winning his first).

Reflecting on their victory on their Facebook page Cory said: "Well that was fun. Thanks for joining in. Yeehaaw,"before also taking the time to go on congratulate their individual winners, their audio visual team and the extra help gained from Paul Field who gave Tom Hutchinson his harmonica lessons and voice artist Kyle James who narrated the multi media inserts.

As with the ongoing appeal of their other winning BiC programmes, audiences around the country will be able to enjoy 'The Magnificent Seven' riding into their towns over the next 12 months. Local bandits beware.

Mark of Zorro and Webster

Although Brighouse & Rastrick topped the performance quality criteria with brilliant substance on their 'Mark of Zorro' programme, not being able to fully appeal to the other category judges meant hopes for a fourth title and first for Prof David King fell short in presentational style.

Many would disagree (and there were plenty after the results were announced), but some frilly shirts and the use of the same dancers from their 'Tango: Art of Seduction' winning set wasn't quite enough to add to a work first heard as their own-choice at the European Championships.

That said, Roger Webster's contribution was a touch of unmistakable genius, as he won the 'Best Soloist' award on what he said was going to be his last contest appearance. If it was (and hopefully he will change his mind), it was one heck of a way to take a final bow.

Flowers Game

Flowers was third as the National Champion provided arguably the most inventive set of the day under Paul Holland.

Given the BiC age demographic, their 'Game On!' set based on the video fun of 'Pong' and 'Super Mario' to 'Guitar Hero' and the future delights of virtual reality may have been seen as a brave choice.

However, that it won the 'Audience Vote' prize in addition to those for 'Best Principal Cornet' (for Luke Barker) and 'Best Flugel' (for Lauren Chinn) hinted at the exciting potential for future musical inspirations — and especially for bands still relying on what are starting to become rather prescriptive themes.

Played with great confidence, just a few scrappy moments cost them musically, whilst subjective taste in entertainment and presentation saw them come first and fourth to go with fourth in content. It was certainly an engaging concept though from a band oozing collective classiness.

No knockout blow for Foden's

There was to be no successful title defence for Foden's, as their 'Cassius: The Rumble in the Jungle' programme, was, for a better analogy, a somewhat 'hit and miss' six-rounder of works.

In retrospect, trying to retell Muhammed Ali's incredible life in just 23 minutes was an impossible task, the iconic fight itself becoming an addendum rather than apex.

Although the cornermen of Richard Poole ('Best Soprano' for a third year in a row), 'Best Basses' (third time) and 'Best Percussion (fourth time), deservedly won their individual rounds, the collective hold on the Championship belt was ultimately lost.

Evocative brace

The top-six was completed by a brace of evocative performances: Krohnengen's 'Deception Island' and Tredegar's 'Bow to the Boss'.

The Norwegian's approach somewhat spilt opinion with its dramatic musical canvas of chilly mystery and danger. Magnus Brandseth's imaginative score (topping the 'Programme Contest' category and winning the 'Best New Arrangement or Composition' prize) brought plenty of committed playing, yet also seemed to miss the chance to enhance its atmospheric approach with a visual impact.

Less of a surprise perhaps with Tredegar's respectful tribute to Richard Evans — a musician who thrilled audiences at this event over many years. The quality of the emotive playing (with an encore to their much-missed baritone player) was undeniable (third overall in quality of performance), although the presentation also perhaps just missed out on a little bit of 'Tricky Dicky's' pizzazz.

Board games, boogie and fancy dress

Behind the main prize winners, Aldbourne and Katrina Marzella Wheeler continued to impress with their top-level credentials with their neatly constructed 'Jumanji' set. They rounded of the day with plenty of compositional originality to go with the fine ensemble and solo playing, led by the outstanding 'Best Tenor Horn' award winner Hayley Beynon.

Earlier (the 11.00am start ensured people were able to get the venue in plenty of time) the cooperation band opened things in 'Boogie' mood with a set that had a bit of a marmite quality for the performance judges (3rd and 11th), but certainly put a spring in the step for the audience.

GUS meanwhile raided the fancy dress box to give their version of 'The Wizard of Oz' an extra 'panto' touch to add to Christopher Bond's cleverly conceived scores. It was highly polished presentation (with a super lead in singer Samantha Spragg), although like the Wizard himself, there was perhaps a bit of smoke and mirrors to the substance.

Lite dangers

Having to cut original concert work substance to fit the time BiC requirements is always fraught with danger, with both Carlton Main Frickley and Hammonds' 'lite' renditions of Jack Capstaff's 'The Snow Queen' and Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Variations' sounding rather disjointed as a result.

Few complaints then for their final placing, although the full fat versions are well worth seeking out.

Fine line

With the 'free from artistic restriction' BiC ambition arguably becoming ever more of an unfulfillable desire rather than realistic aim due to the pragmatic approach to the adjudication system by the competing bands, Brass in Concert continues to tread a fine line between musical sophistication and populist presentation.

However, that is for the bands themselves to address if they wish, as at present the most compelling evidence that the current trends of performance are finding huge favour with the audience comes with the simple fact that the excellently organised event was sold out.

That, much likes Cory's triumphant return, is a magnificent achievement in itself.

Iwan Fox

Quality of Music: Rieks Van der Velde (A) & Uwe Koller (B)

Programme Content: Andrea Price

Entertainment & Presentation: Chris King (A) & Al Booth (B)

Order: Quality of Music A/B: Programme Contest: Presentation & Entertainment A/B

1. Cory (Philip Harper): 57/57/38/20/19 = 191

2. Brighouse & Rastrick (David King): 60/60/32/16/18 = 186

3. Flowers (Paul Holland): 51/42/34/17/20 = 164

4. Fodens (Michael Fowles): 48/45/30/18/17 = 158

5. Krohnengen (Magnus Brandseth): 36/51/40/12/11 = 150

6. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse): 54/48/22/11/12 = 147

7. Aldbourne (Katrina Marzella-Wheeler): 42/39/36/15/13 = 145

8. the cooperation band (David Morton): 30/54/24/14/15 = 137

9. GUS Band (Christopher Bond): 39/33/28/19/16 = 135

10. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington): 45/36/26/13/14 = 134

11. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths): 33/30/20/10/10 = 103

Audience Entertainment Vote: Flowers

Quality of Performance: Brighouse & Rastrick

Best Performance in Entertainment & Presentation: Cory

Highest Placed Band in Programme Content: Krohnengen

Best New Composition or Arrangement: Deception Island (Magnus Brandseth)

Best Soloist: Roger Webster (Brighouse & Rastrick)

Best Soprano: Richard Poole (Foden's)

Best Principal Cornet: Luke Barker (Flowers)

Best Flugel: Lauren Chinn (Flowers)

Best Horn: Hayley Beynon (Aldbourne)

Best Baritone: Joel Collier (Cory)

Best Euphonium: Glyn Williams (Cory)

Best Trombone: Andrew Yorkstone (Hammonds)

Best Basses: Foden's

Best Percussion: Foden's

Youngest Player: Ash Paton (the cooperation band)

