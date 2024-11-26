Report & Results: 2024 US Open Championships

Five Lakes Brass Band claims US Open hat-trick on a memorable day for the Ward family.

Five Lakes Silver Band made it a hat-trick of wins at the US Open Championships in Clarkston, Michigan.

Led by MD Christopher Ward, their powerfully emotive set entitled 'Pure Michigan' brought a clear-cut victory for the band based in Rochester Hills, over former winner Dublin City with Chicago Brass Band in third.

History

History was also made for the Ward family, as Christopher's father, Gordon led Motor City Brass to a hat-trick success in the Challenge Section. It is believed that it is the first time a father and son have done this at any major entertainment event in the banding world.

Five Lakes programme opened with 'Resurget Cineribus' by Joel Collier, which was commissioned and refers to moto of the city of Detroit, which translates to 'We will rise from the ashes'.

This was followed by the Stevie Wonder hit 'You Are the Sunshine of My Life' arranged by Goff Richards which featured a double trio for three cornets, Matt Taton, Gordon Ward, Russ McMartin and three trombones, Scott Voytush, Dallas Long, and Doug Holman.

Contrast came with the Motown hit 'Bernadette', before the band ended with a special commission, 'An Oxford Legacy' by their Composer in Residence, Paul Lovatt-Cooper, who made the trip from the UK for the event.

Oxford tribute

The heart felt tribute reflected on the four young lives tragically lost in the Oxford High School shooting of November 2021, and which, marked by four individual chords, was both a tribute as well as a celebration of their lives.

The performance gained a prolonged standing ovation from the audience at the Clarkson Performing Arts Centre.

Honour

After receiving the trophy for a third year in succession, Five Lakes Music Director Christopher Ward told 4BR: "We are thrilled to have won for the third consecutive year. This was the most emotional and memorable performance I've ever been a part of.

What an incredible honour it was for the band to perform the world premiere of 'An Oxford Legacy' in front of that audience, with family members of the children in attendance.

I will never forget that moment for the rest of my life. This was much bigger than a contest for us. Thank you to Paul Lovatt-Cooper for this incredible piece of music."

Nature power for Motor City

Motor City Brass Band's hat-trick victory in the Challenge Section came with a programme entitled, 'The Power of Nature'.

It started with 'Drums of Thunder' (Peter Graham). 'With His First Breath' (Paul Lovatt-Cooper) featuring Mark Stephens, Bona Opatich, John Andersen and Amir Horton, and 'Twister' (The House Visit) by Mark Mancina.

It was followed by Robert Redhead's 'Reflections of Nature' and the classic Fillmore march 'Rolling Thunder'.

