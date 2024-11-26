Results: 2024 US Open Championships

Championship Section:

Judges: Tom Davoren, Jamie Hood, Jessica Sneeringer

1. Five Lakes Brass Band (Christopher Ward): 358

2. Dublin Silver Band (Tim Jameson): 309

3. Chicago Brass Band (Colin Holman): 305





Challenge Section:

Judges: Tom Davoren, Jamie Hood, Jessica Sneeringer

1. Motor City Brass (Gordon Ward): 311

2. Motor City Academy (Bona Opatich): 276

3. Old Crown Brass Band (T. J Faur): 252

Awards:



Most Entertaining Band: Five Lakes Brass Band

Outstanding Individual Performer (Championship Section): Cornet (Five Lakes Brass Band)

Outstanding Individual Performer (Challenge Section): Trombone (Old Crown Brass Band)

Best Performance of a Solo: euphonium (Dublin Silver Band)

Best Cornet Section: Five Lakes Brass Band

Best Flugel and Horn Section: Chicago Brass Band

Best Trombone Section: Five Lakes Brass Band

Best Euphonium and Baritone Section: Dublin Silver Band

Best Bass Section: Five Lakes Brass Band

Best Percussion Section: Chicago Brass Band

Best New Arrangement or Original Score: Bridge Over Troubled Waters (Dublin Silver Band)

Best Performance of a March: Motor City Academy

Buskers Award: Dublin Cornet Band