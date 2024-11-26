Results: 2024 US Open Championships

Judges: Tom Davoren, Jamie Hood, Jessica Sneeringer 1. Five Lakes Brass Band (Christopher Ward): 358 Judges: Tom Davoren, Jamie Hood, Jessica Sneeringer 1. Motor City Brass (Gordon Ward): 311 Outstanding Individual Performer (Championship Section): Cornet (Five Lakes Brass Band) Best Performance of a Solo: euphonium (Dublin Silver Band) Best Cornet Section: Five Lakes Brass Band Best New Arrangement or Original Score: Bridge Over Troubled Waters (Dublin Silver Band) Buskers Award: Dublin Cornet Band
Championship Section:
2. Dublin Silver Band (Tim Jameson): 309
3. Chicago Brass Band (Colin Holman): 305
Challenge Section:
2. Motor City Academy (Bona Opatich): 276
3. Old Crown Brass Band (T. J Faur): 252
Awards:
Most Entertaining Band: Five Lakes Brass Band
Outstanding Individual Performer (Challenge Section): Trombone (Old Crown Brass Band)
Best Flugel and Horn Section: Chicago Brass Band
Best Trombone Section: Five Lakes Brass Band
Best Euphonium and Baritone Section: Dublin Silver Band
Best Bass Section: Five Lakes Brass Band
Best Percussion Section: Chicago Brass Band
Best Performance of a March: Motor City Academy
