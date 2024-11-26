                 

Results: 2024 US Open Championships

Five Lakes Brass Band claims US Open hat-trick on a memorable day for the Ward family.

Five Lakes
  Five Lakes claimed a hat-tick of US Open victories

Tuesday, 26 November 2024

        

Results:

Championship Section:

Judges: Tom Davoren, Jamie Hood, Jessica Sneeringer

1. Five Lakes Brass Band (Christopher Ward): 358
2. Dublin Silver Band (Tim Jameson): 309
3. Chicago Brass Band (Colin Holman): 305


Challenge Section:

Judges: Tom Davoren, Jamie Hood, Jessica Sneeringer

1. Motor City Brass (Gordon Ward): 311
2. Motor City Academy (Bona Opatich): 276
3. Old Crown Brass Band (T. J Faur): 252

Awards:


Most Entertaining Band: Five Lakes Brass Band

Outstanding Individual Performer (Championship Section): Cornet (Five Lakes Brass Band)
Outstanding Individual Performer (Challenge Section): Trombone (Old Crown Brass Band)

Best Performance of a Solo: euphonium (Dublin Silver Band)

Best Cornet Section: Five Lakes Brass Band
Best Flugel and Horn Section: Chicago Brass Band
Best Trombone Section: Five Lakes Brass Band
Best Euphonium and Baritone Section: Dublin Silver Band
Best Bass Section: Five Lakes Brass Band
Best Percussion Section: Chicago Brass Band

Best New Arrangement or Original Score: Bridge Over Troubled Waters (Dublin Silver Band)
Best Performance of a March: Motor City Academy

Buskers Award: Dublin Cornet Band

        

