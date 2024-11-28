New youth band launched by the cooperation band

The Scottish champion will launch its brand new youth band this weekend in Scotland — and it has open doors to young players.

The first rehearsal of the cooperation youth band will take place on Sunday 1st December when talented brass and percussion youngsters of Grade 2 standard and above, will meet under the baton of Geneva Artist, Stephanie Kennedy.

Monthly rehearsals

4BR was informed that funding from The Pear Tree Trust and The Mary Janet King Trust has enabled the band to meet on a monthly basis at their rehearsal base at the Europa Building, 450 Argyle Street, Glasgow (G2 8LH). Instruments were provided for the initiative through the Scottish Brass Band Association and its link to Creative Scotland.

According to Alan Douglas, Band Manager of the cooperation band, it is hoped that the new youth band will become an integral part of the long-term development plans of the organisation.

"Scotland has such an exciting youth talent base, and the cooperation band want to play its part in helping develop those players,"he said.

Successful models

"We have seen the successful model pioneered by the likes of Foden's and Black Dyke that adds to the musical education and development of youngsters as well as the inspirational opportunities offered by the National Youth Bands of Scotland.

Our musical partnership with the Campbeltown and Riverside Youth Band means we have a firm foundation on which to build.

Now we want to offer all youngsters the opportunity to supplement their own community banding development with these once a month focused rehearsals."

Inspirational lead

He added: "Stephanie is an inspirational musician with a passion for nurturing young musicians and she has such a focused vision for the band.

With her lead it will enable us to encourage further good working practice with other bands which we believe will benefit the whole of Scottish banding in the years ahead."