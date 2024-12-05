Soprano change at Cory

After playing with the Welsh band at the National Final and Brass in Concert, Martin Britt takes on the soprano role with Cory.

There has been a major change of soprano player personnel confirmed by Cory Band.

It has seen the vastly experienced Martin Britt come in for Ian Roberts who has left the band after a successful two-and half-year tenure in the role.

His last contest performance came at the British Open Championship, with Martin taking over for their appearances at the National Final and the victory at the Brass in Concert Championship.

Speaking about Ian's departure, MD Philip Harper said: "Ian has been a truly dedicated member of Cory Band and we wish to place on record our heartfelt thanks for all of his commitment and energy in the last two and a half years especially.

There were many highlights including the ground-breaking tour of South Korea in 2022. He always drew admirers with his playing and we wish him well in his future endeavours."

Martin Britt who is a Schilke Musical Instruments artist takes on the role in a sponsorship partnership linked to the company's support of the new arrangement.

Philip Harper added: "Martin has been a friend of the band for over ten years and has played many times with us, especially throughout 2024, so we're very pleased to be able to link up in a more permanent way with this appointment.

It's an unusual situation for Cory because Martin lives in Surrey, nearly 200 miles away, so we're delighted that he has the energy and commitment required to undertake this, with Schilke Musical Instruments becoming the seat sponsor."

In response, Martin said: "I'm delighted to be able to take up the position with Cory. To do that with the support of Schilke Music Products brings together two organisations that have long since been close to my heart and that's something special to me."

Philip Harper confirmed that due to the logistical challenges involved Cory will also look to develop local soprano players with invaluable experience of playing with the band.