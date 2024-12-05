                 

*
banner

News

Soprano change at Cory

After playing with the Welsh band at the National Final and Brass in Concert, Martin Britt takes on the soprano role with Cory.

Cory
  Martin Britt takes on the soprano role with the Brass in Concert Champion

Thursday, 05 December 2024

        

There has been a major change of soprano player personnel confirmed by Cory Band.

It has seen the vastly experienced Martin Britt come in for Ian Roberts who has left the band after a successful two-and half-year tenure in the role.

His last contest performance came at the British Open Championship, with Martin taking over for their appearances at the National Final and the victory at the Brass in Concert Championship.

Thanks

Speaking about Ian's departure, MD Philip Harper said: "Ian has been a truly dedicated member of Cory Band and we wish to place on record our heartfelt thanks for all of his commitment and energy in the last two and a half years especially.

There were many highlights including the ground-breaking tour of South Korea in 2022. He always drew admirers with his playing and we wish him well in his future endeavours."

Britt support

Martin Britt who is a Schilke Musical Instruments artist takes on the role in a sponsorship partnership linked to the company's support of the new arrangement.

Philip Harper added: "Martin has been a friend of the band for over ten years and has played many times with us, especially throughout 2024, so we're very pleased to be able to link up in a more permanent way with this appointment.

It's an unusual situation for Cory because Martin lives in Surrey, nearly 200 miles away, so we're delighted that he has the energy and commitment required to undertake this, with Schilke Musical Instruments becoming the seat sponsor."

Martin lives in Surrey, nearly 200 miles away, so we're delighted that he has the energy and commitment required to undertake this, with Schilke Musical Instruments becoming the seat sponsorMD Philip Harper

Delighted

In response, Martin said: "I'm delighted to be able to take up the position with Cory. To do that with the support of Schilke Music Products brings together two organisations that have long since been close to my heart and that's something special to me."

Philip Harper confirmed that due to the logistical challenges involved Cory will also look to develop local soprano players with invaluable experience of playing with the band.

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

London Brass

Brass Ensemble double treat at Regent Hall

December 5 • London Brass and the Neoteric Ensemble will be feature din concert in the heart of London on Saturday evening.

BrookWRIGHT

BrookWright Music: The Nutcracker Suite (Tchaikovsky arr. Keith Wilkinson)

December 5 • The perfect sound of the festive season ready to be performed in concert.

hAMLYN

Hamlyn Foundation to provide endowment to support Liverpool youth

December 5 • A multi million pound endowment will enable the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic to carry on its work inspiring young musicians in its region.

Eistdeffod

Composers offered pathway to Eisteddfod prize

December 5 • There is an opportunity for composers to write for chamber ensemble as part of a new pathway in Wales.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

December 5 • Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band is looking for players! An inclusive non-contesting band, we welcome players at all levels. Vacancies for Solo & 2nd Cornet, 1st Horn, Euphonium, Bass Trombone and Percussion; instruments available.

Hathersage Band

December 5 • FRONT ROW CORNET - position negotiable. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving non-contesting community band. We enjoy making music and have a comprehensive gig schedule. Are you the right person to fill our only vacancy?

Enderby Band

December 4 • We are looking for a Bb Bass and Tuned Percussionist to join us to complete our player line up. We are a friendly and social band and have a schedule of concerts/contests planed for 2025, with the aim of progressing further into the Championship Section.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top