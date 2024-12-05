BrookWright Music: The Nutcracker Suite (Tchaikovsky arr. Keith Wilkinson)

The perfect way to offer Christmas spirit this year comes with the enchanting sound world of Tchaikovsky's beloved 'The Nutcracker'.
This exciting brass band arrangement features the 'March', 'Trepak' and 'Waltz of the Flowers' expertly adapted for brass band by Keith Wilkinson.
His skill has ensured that the trio captures the festive spirit and magical charm of the original score, while showcasing the full power and brilliance of brass and percussion.
Rolling score
To view a rolling score video featuring the Amsterdam Staff Band performing Trepak please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=ur8p2d8nZ3A
PDF and sheet music
PDF download includes score and full set of parts.
Sheet music available from:
UK: www.brassband.co.uk or www.DurhamMusicOnline.co.uk
USA: www.cimarronmusic.com
The full suite is available here as PDF:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/the-nutcracker-suite-brass-band-tchaikovsky-arr-keith-wilkinson
To purchase:
To purchase individual movements, please visit:
March — https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/march-from-the-nutcracker-suite-brass-band-arr-keith-m-wilkinson
Trepak — https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/trepak-from-the-nutcracker-suite-brass-band-arr-keith-m-wilkinson
Waltz of the Flowers — https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/waltz-of-the-flowers-from-the-nutcracker-suite-brass-band-arr-wilkinson
Difficulty Level: 2nd Section +