BrookWright Music: The Nutcracker Suite (Tchaikovsky arr. Keith Wilkinson)

The perfect sound of the festive season ready to be performed in concert.

The perfect way to offer Christmas spirit this year comes with the enchanting sound world of Tchaikovsky's beloved 'The Nutcracker'.

This exciting brass band arrangement features the 'March', 'Trepak' and 'Waltz of the Flowers' expertly adapted for brass band by Keith Wilkinson.

His skill has ensured that the trio captures the festive spirit and magical charm of the original score, while showcasing the full power and brilliance of brass and percussion.





Rolling score

To view a rolling score video featuring the Amsterdam Staff Band performing Trepak please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=ur8p2d8nZ3A





PDF and sheet music

PDF download includes score and full set of parts.



Sheet music available from:

UK: www.brassband.co.uk or www.DurhamMusicOnline.co.uk

USA: www.cimarronmusic.com

The full suite is available here as PDF:

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/the-nutcracker-suite-brass-band-tchaikovsky-arr-keith-wilkinson





Difficulty Level: 2nd Section +